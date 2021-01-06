The Wedding of Janice Carter Levitch & Steven Humphrey

Vows in le Jardin de Janice

By Sarah Levitch

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Steve and Janice met by chance in the Spring of 2018 when Steve hosted an event at his home benefiting the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. At the time, Janice was writing her column “Out and About” for The Voice and was always on the lookout for interesting things to include. This event caught her attention because the guest of honor was the former Georgia football coach, Vince Dooley, who became an avid gardener after his retirement. Steve noticed Janice that day and asked his friends, “Who is that beautiful woman?”

That summer, Janice asked if The Voice could do a feature on his house and grounds, to which, of course, he agreed. After the photoshoot, Steve gifted her with some of his home-grown honey, and as a thank you, she invited him to dinner. They met again in the fall at the Breeders Cup held at Churchill Downs, where Steve returned the dinner invitation. She accepted, and the romance began.

Steve teaches Philosophy of Physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara and was scheduled to teach the spring quarter, which meant he would be apart from Janice for the first three months of 2019. Despite the distance, Janice traveled back and forth to Santa Barbara until the quarter was completed in March. While there, they managed to sneak in a trip to Napa Valley, staying at the very romantic Poetry Inn.

Once they were back in Louisville, Steve asked Janice to design a garden at their home, Lincliffe, the home Steve has lived in for approximately 20 years and named the project “Janice’s Garden.” She wanted it to reflect her office in Lincliffe, which has a French latticework décor known as treillage. The office looks out onto this garden area, and to connect the two spaces, a quatrefoil was designed to anchor the center of the stone walkways. They wanted to surround the quatrefoil with tile to mimic the treillage décor in her office, so they commissioned local artist Stephen Paulovich to hand paint the design in shades of green to complement the green in her office. The finishing touch is the Matignon Corbeille urn from Accents of France, placed in the middle of the quatrefoil.

Steve surprised Janice and proposed one evening after a lovely dinner for two. Of course, she said yes, and the adventure of wedding planning began. They decided to set the date for November 25, 2020, so the family in town for Thanksgiving could attend.

Janice then heard about a gal in Lexington, Alex Narramore, known for creating fantastical cakes, wedding cakes in particular. Inspired by the façade of Janice’s office, Narramore designed a cake for the wedding reminiscent of the Le Pavillon Frais at Château de Versailles in France. The cake required a custom made pedestal approximately three feet tall and combined with the cake, the total height was over six feet and covered in treillage sculpted icing.

The wedding was conducted in the only place that seemed appropriate, “Jardin de Janice.” The same garden that Janice and Steve created together became the garden they said their vows in together, a treasured moment shared with the couple’s closest friends and family.

Vendors

Music: Derby City Dandies

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Cake: Alex Narramore

Flowers: Nanz & Kraft Florist

Groom’s Attire: Charles Jourdan Paris

Bride’s Attire: Valentino Couture Italy

Catering: Liz Gastiger

Tent & Rentals: Rental Depot

Wedding Candles: The Home Candle Collection “Botherum” from rockcastlerivertradingco.com by Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens