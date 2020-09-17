The Virtual “Art of Bourbon” Experience

The Speed Art Museum’s annual auction features rare bottles and bourbon experiences

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by the Speed Art Museum

The Speed Art Museum’s “Art of Bourbon” auction will be live and completely online on Sept. 24. Combining Kentucky’s official art museum with one of the state’s greatest products it produces is sure to create a great auction. The Speed has hosted this event for the past two years and plans to make it similar to the previous years. The “Art of Bourbon” auction will be live and free to attend, and guests can log onto the event and bet against whiskey connoisseurs in real-time.

This annual event is not only going virtual but is also taking it up a notch with the rare bottles of whiskey included in the auction. This year’s rare jewel is the Black Bowmore 1964 50-year-old, The Last Cask, which is expected to be auctioned off for around $80,000. This is one of the rarest and most sought-after single malt whiskies ever created, according to the museum.

The Black Bowmore 1964 50-year-old, The Last Cask, is the oldest expression of the Black Bowmore series. The whiskey aged 50-years in one of the world’s oldest scotch maturation warehouses and is presented in a hand-blown bottle created by renowned sculpting studio Glasstorm with cork tops made by Scottish Silver.

Distillery Manager David Turner, whose grandfather worked on the original bottling over 50 years ago, said, “Black Bowmore is one of those whiskies that’s celebrated by collectors and aficionados around the world. To have Black Bowmore available for auction is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Other bottles being auctioned off include a Michter’s 25-year-old, an Old Fitzgerald 6-year bottled-in-bond and the Heaven’s Door Bootleg Series: 2019 Edition, Limited Release.

Along with bottles of bourbon and single-barrel selections, there will also be VIP experiences up for auction. This includes the Maker’s Mark Barrel Selection: Your Own Unique Barrel of Maker’s Mark and Dale Chihuly Artwork, the Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Experience, and the Hermitage Farm and Barn8 Immersive Journey. Each experience is unique, but each is also an experience you don’t want to miss. New bottles and experiences are being added daily, so if the one you’re looking for isn’t on the list yet, don’t worry, there’s still a chance it could be added before the auction.

“On Sept. 24, collectors have the opportunity to buy and taste history, and this auction creates these opportunities,” said Jamar Mack, founder of KOBBE, Kentucky’s Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts, and one of several bourbon experts curating the auction.

The auction is from 7 to 9 p.m., but the Hell or High Water pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring whiskey aficionado and best-selling author, Fred Minnick. To learn more about the event and read up on all of the bottles, barrels and experiences included in the auction, visit artofbourbon.org. Have your wallets open and get your bidding technique ready because this is an event you’re not going to want to miss!