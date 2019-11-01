The Speed Art Museum November 2019 Calendar

Now open Late ‘til Eight every Friday! Plus join us for the After Hours Party every third Friday until 10pm!

EXHIBITIONS

GONZO! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson

Through November 10, 2019

Special Exhibition, South Building

As one of Kentucky’s most famous exports, especially in the world of modern investigative journalism, the Speed is uniquely positioned to present this exhibition highlighting the professional collaborations (and personal relationships) that Thompson enjoyed with the artists and photographers who were tasked with illustrating his work, and even more importantly, articulating his vision through visual means.

Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

Through January 5, 2020

The Speed Art Museum will present the work of artist Ebony G. Patterson in the comprehensive solo exhibition …while the dew is still on the roses… Organized by the Perez Art Museum, the project is the most significant presentation of Patterson’s work to date and includes work produced over the last five years, embedded within a new installation environment that references a night garden.

Tales from the Turf: The Kentucky Horse

November 15 – March 1, 2020

FREE for members and FREE with admission for non-members



EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Costumed Figure Drawing Workshop

November 1 at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Join us at Late Til 8 hours at the Speed for open figure drawing sessions! This series provides visitors ages 14 and up the opportunity to draw from a live model dressed in costuming inspired by one of the artworks from the Speed’s permanent collection. Registration not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-serve. Guests many bring their own materials. PLEASE NOTE: Sketching materials permitted in the galleries include: pencil, conte crayon, and colored pencils.

The Bacchanal

November 2 at 8:00 pm – November 3 at 1:00 am

Free and exclusive to International Benefactor Circle and Patron Circle members. Featuring live music from Tony and the Tan Lines Divine food and drinks by Wiltshire at the Speed Dancing and revelry Dress for a midnight garden party MEMBERSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS Don’t miss what’s been hailed as the party of the year! Contact 502.634.2717 for ticket/membership information.

Speed Cinema Presents: Free Owsley Sunday Film: Dreadful Memories: The Life of Sarah Ogan Gunning

November 3 at 1:00 pm – 1:40 pm

Appalshop at 50 Dreadful Memories: The Life of Sarah Ogan Gunning Directed by Mimi Pickering For decades, Sarah Ogan Gunning wrote and performed hauntingly beautiful ballads about the lives of working people. Born in the eastern Kentucky coalfields in 1910, Gunning lived through the organizing drives and coal mine strikes of the 1920s and ’30s and the bitter poverty of the Great Depression.

Speed Cinema Presents: Midnight Traveler

November 8 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

November 9 at 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

November 9 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

November 10 at 2:00 pm – 3:30 pmMidnight Traveler Directed by Hassan Fazili “A valuable, first-hand refugee’s story.”—Caryn James, The Hollywood Reporter The story of refugees is most often told by others — journalists, NGO workers, and other outsiders who strive to faithfully convey traumatic experiences far removed from their own. When assassins target Afghan documentarian Hassan Fazili in 2015 after he makes a film about Taliban fighters who have laid down arms, he must flee Afghanistan with his family.

Adult Workshop – Back to Basics: Ink Illustration

November 9 at 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Adult Workshop – Back to Basics: Ink Illustration Get your hands dirty creating ink illustrations inspired by Ralph Steadman’s work in the special exhibition, Gonzo! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson. Learn drawing methods using different kinds of inks and take home an illustration that is uniquely yours. Make it decadent, make it depraved—just make your mark! Ages 16 and up; all materials provided. Members $10 | Non-members $20 TICKETS

Speed Cinema Presents: Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works

November 9 at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

November 10 at 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Exhibition on Screen Leonardo: The Works Directed by Phil Grabsky Leonardo da Vinci is acclaimed as the world’s favorite artist. Many TV shows and feature films have showcased his extraordinary genius but fail to examine the most crucial element of all: his art. Leonardo’s peerless paintings and drawings are the focus of Leonardo: The Works, as Exhibition on Screen presents every single attributed painting, in Ultra HD quality, as never before seen on the big screen.

Art Lab

November 10 at 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Visit Art Lab and put your creativity to the test. Art Lab provides a creative space for artistic experimentation, encouraging visitors to solve creative challenges, tinker with technology and discover new materials for art-making. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission as part of Sunday Showcase.

The Speed Art Museum and the Filson Historical Society present Hidden Histories of Kentucky Art with Mack Cox: Tracking New England Footprints in Kentucky Furniture

November 10 at 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Hidden Histories: Kentucky Art with Mack Cox Tracking New England Footprints in Kentucky Furniture The third in a lectures series from historian and Kentucky antiques collector Mack Cox. Kentucky was the first region settled west of the Appalachian Mountains. With wealth generated by fertile Bluegrass soils, Kentucky attracted craftsmen from faraway places with high wages and low living costs. This lecture introduces early Kentucky furniture and explores the footprints left by New England cabinetmakers in the first American west.

Speed Cinema Presents: Louisville Film Society Short Film Slam

November 14 at 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Louisville Film Society Short Film Slam Various directors Co-presented by the Louisville Film Society, local filmmakers will present several short works of fifteen minutes or less followed by questions and comments from the audience. This twice-yearly program offers a great opportunity to view works by established and emerging filmmakers from the region. Running time: approximately 90 minutes. Recommended for 16+. $9 / $7 Speed and Louisville Film Society members TICKETS

After Hours at the Speed

November 15 at 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Stay up late and celebrate the opening our latest exhibition, Tales from the Turf: The Kentucky Horse, 1825 – 1950, with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

Speed Cinema Presents: Parasite (Gisaengchung)

November 15 at 6:00 pm – 8:15 pm

November 16 at 3:00 pm – 5:15 pm

November 16 at 6:00 pm – 8:15 pm

November 17 at 3:00 pm – 5:15 pm

Parasite (Gisaengchung) Directed by Bong Joon-ho “An escalating freak show of tension, surprise, and class rage.”—Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer, Okja, The Host) brings his singular skillset home to Korea in this pitch-black modern parable of a searing class divide that premiered and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film focuses on the stark differences between two families brought together by mutual need.

Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell, Kentucky’s Pioneer Sculptor with Dr. Juilee Decker

November 17 at 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Women’s Work: The Legacy of Enid Yandell, Kentucky’s Pioneer Sculptor Dr. Juilee Decker Born on October 6, 1869, in Louisville, Kentucky, Enid Yandell was the eldest of four children who ultimately found her passion in sculpture. She trained in Louisville and Cincinnati before taking a position at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago, which launched her 40-year career.

Memories at the Museum Tour: Kentucky Horses

November 20 at 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Join us at the Speed for a special program designed for those living with early- and middle-stage memory loss and their care partners. This program will combine a tour of the exhibition Tales from the Turf: The Kentucky Horse with a hands-on art-making experience inspired by our tour. Slow down at the Speed and strengthen bonds as you discover new connections with your loved ones. To register, please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900. Advance registration is required.

Speed Cinema Presents: Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

November 22 at 6:00 pm – 7:36 pm

November 23 at 3:00 pm – 4:36 pm

November 23 at 6:00 pm – 7:36 pm

November 24 at 3:00 pm – 4:36 pm

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound Directed by Midge Costin “Making Waves leaves you eager to go hear a favorite movie for the first time.”—David Ehrlich, IndieWire Few realize the impact of sound on the cinematic experience. Building on the history of sight-and-audio innovations of iconic filmmakers, this documentary features the first generation of recognized sound designers who designed great movies with sound before a frame was shot.

Speed Reading Book Club: Three Girls in a Flat by Enid Yandell, Jean Loughborough, and Laura Hayes

November 23 at 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Join us for this program that is part book discussion, part gallery tour. This month we will read Three Girls in a Flat by Enid Yandell, Jean Loughborough, and Laura Hayes before exploring works in the Speed’s collection. Visit the Museum Store to purchase a copy. FREE with admission.

Open Studio: Mixed Media

November 24 at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

What is mixed media? Join us for an Open Studio inspired by Revitalize! Black Women Artists of Louisville in Conversation with Idris Goodwin and Ebony G. Patterson . . . while the dew is still on the roses. . . . You’re invited to create mixed media, an art form that uses more than one material to create a piece of art, while reflecting on black women artists in our collection. The possibilities are infinite.

Revitalize! Black Women Artists of Louisville in Conversation with Idris Goodwin

November 24 at 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Revitalize! Black Women Artists of Louisville in Conversation with Idris Goodwin Hosted by Idris Goodwin and co-moderated by Dr. Erica Sutton, Associate Professor at University of Louisville School of Medicine, Board member of Fund For The Arts Panelists: Lucy Azubuike: A multimedia artist, Lucy specializes in photography, film, and performance. Sandra Charles: A visual artist, Sandra originally worked as a batik ﬁber artist before developing a passion for oil painting. Ramona Dallum Lindsey: An artist working with traditional quilting and ﬁne art.

Museum Closed

November 28 at 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday and will reopen on Friday, November 29. NOTE: The Museum will close at 5 pm instead of the standard 8 pm on November 29.

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Garden Boxes

November 29 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

In this Youth Side-by-Side workshop, participants will enjoy a guided tour of Ebony G. Patterson …while the dew is still on the roses… Discover how art and nature connect by creating your own garden box with materials such as lace, glitter, and beads. Ages 6 – 12 years. A parent or guardian must also register for the workshop. $5 for members | $10 for non-members

Speed Cinema Presents: Gift

November 29 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

November 30 at 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

November 30 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Gift Directed by Robin McKenna “Intelligent and life-affirming.”—Andrew Parker, The Gate Inspired by Lewis Hyde’s beloved classic book The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World, Gift is a richly cinematic documentary, interweaving stories of art projects with a non-monetary exchange. On North America’s Pacific Northwest Coast, a young indigenous man undertakes the elaborate preparations for a potlach—to affirm social status by giving everything away.

Mindfulness & Meditation Retreat: Gratitude and Loving Kindness

November 30 at 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Mindfulness & Meditation Retreat: Gratitude and Loving Kindness Quiet the mind, open the heart, nurture creativity, and increase focus where art and mindfulness meet. Join community mindfulness teachers during this silent retreat. No mindfulness practice experience required.