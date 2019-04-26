The Speed Art Museum May 2019 Calendar

The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.



EXHIBITIONS

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Now through June 16, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: The American Library

Now through Sept. 15, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Teen Gallery Sketching

3:30 to 5 p.m. May 1

Teens are invited to draw in the Speed’s galleries during this informal sketching program. At start time, a museum staff member will highlight one or two artworks in the museum’s collection and offer prompts as inspiration. Bring your own sketching materials, or use our supply of pencils, paper and clipboards. No previous experience required. Free with admission; teens eligible for admission waivers.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. May 5

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Museum Playdate: Baby Bonanza

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 8

Second Wednesday of the month. See Guest Relations for location. Ages 0-12 months

Get out of the house and come to the Speed for a morning of interactive play with your baby! Each month we will set up in a different gallery to look at art and engage in related hands-on play. Join us for the whole hour or stop by for a few minutes and enjoy some social time with other families at the museum. Free with museum admission.

Speed Cinema Presents: Amazing Grace

May 8-26

Directed by Alan Elliot

“Nothing short of a revelation, soaring from one chill-inducing moment to another.” –Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR

One of the most-anticipated films of the season, a documentary capturing the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling gospel album, “Amazing Grace,” languished for decades after being shot in 1972. Sydney Pollack, who filmed the material, couldn’t get over the hurdle of synching the soundtrack to the picture until producer Alan Elliott took over the project.

Museum Playdate: Toddler Takeover

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 9

Second Thursday of the month. Pick up Activity Map from Guest Relations. Ages 12-36 months.

Bring your toddler to the Speed for a fun, laid-back Museum experience. Drop in for a quick visit or stay the whole time – it is up to you! A variety of activity stations will be set up throughout the Museum for you and your child to explore at your own pace. Free with museum admission.

Speed Cinema Presents: Louisville Film Society Short Film Slam

8 to 9:30 p.m. May 9

Louisville Film Society Short Film Slam Various directors $9 /$7 Speed and Louisville Film Society members

Co-presented by the Louisville Film Society, local filmmakers will present several short works of fifteen minutes or less followed by questions and comments from the audience. This twice-yearly program offers a great opportunity to view works by established and emerging filmmakers from the region. Running time: approximately 90 minutes. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

Costumed Figure Drawing Workshop

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 10

Join us monthly at Late Till 8 hours at the Speed for open figure drawing sessions. This monthly series provides visitors ages 14 and up the opportunity to draw from a live model dressed in costuming inspired by one of the artworks from the Speed’s permanent collection. Registration is not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-serve. Guests many bring their own materials. Please note: sketching materials permitted in the galleries include: pencil, conte crayon and colored pencils.

Adult Workshop Back to Basics: Black and White Smartphone Photography

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 11

Explore the Speed through a whole new lens as you create your own works of art. Using your smartphone, we will find inspiration in the museum and learn tricks to craft our own unique black and white photos. Bring your own camera phone. Ages 16 and up. $10 members / $20 non-members.

Art Lab

1 to 4 p.m. May 12

Visit Art Lab and enjoy an open art making studio where the only limitation is your own creativity. A variety of materials will be provided for you to use to make your vision a reality. Free with museum admission.

Speed Cinema Presents a Free Owsley Sunday Film: Appalshop at 50: His Eye is on the Sparrow

1 to 1:30 p.m. May 12

Directed by Anne Lewis Free

“Tells a story of resistance, a belief in freedom and the importance of culture and religion in shaping community life.” –John David, Southern Appalachian Labor School

Ethel Caffie-Austin, a daughter of the coalfields, is West Virginia’s First Lady of Gospel Music. “His Eye is on the Sparrow” features Caffie-Austin performing a range of spirituals, hymns and contemporary gospel numbers that represent the rich cultural heritage.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. May 12

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Teen Gallery Sketching

3:30 to 5 p.m. May 15

Teens are invited to draw in the Speed’s galleries during this informal sketching program. At start time, a museum staff member will highlight one or two artworks in the museum’s collection and offer prompts as inspiration. Bring your own sketching materials, or use our supply of pencils, paper, and clipboards. No previous experience required. Free with admission; Teens eligible for admission waivers. Registration not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-served.

After Hours at the Speed

5 to 10 p.m. May 17

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Generously sponsored by Ketel One Vodka.

Just in Time: Exploring Kentucky Tall Case Clocks

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18

Come join us for Just in Time: Exploring Kentucky Tall Case Clocks and learn the backstories behind early Kentucky tall case clocks with the experts who created the exhibition, “Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850.” Enjoy a morning of presentations focused on the art, history and technology of these Kentucky treasures; an opportunity to purchase signed copies of the exhibition’s accompanying catalog; and an afternoon tour of the exhibition with its creators.

Speed Reading Book Club: No Single Sparrow Makes a Summer by Louisville Story Program and Iroquois High School

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18

Join us for this program that is part book discussion, part gallery tour. This month, we will read ”No Single Sparrow Makes a Summer” by Louisville Story Program and Iroquois High School before exploring works in The American Library exhibition. Visit the museum store to purchase a copy. Free with admission.

Making Time Tour with Curator Scott Erbes

2 to 3 p.m. May 19

Join Scott Erbes, Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, for a special public tour of Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850. FREE, part of Sunday Showcase.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. May 19

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. May 26

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Speed Cinema Presents: Walking on Water

6 to 7 p.m. May 31

Directed by Andrey Paounov

“An installation of stunning beauty and a documentary that delights in capturing the act of creation.” –Jay Weissberg, Variety

Walking on Water follows internationally renowned contemporary artist Christo on his quest to realize The Floating Piers, originally conceived in 1970 by Christo and his late wife and collaborator, Jeanne-Claude.