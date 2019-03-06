The Speed Art Museum March 2019 Calendar

The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Now through June 16, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: The American Library

Exhibition Opens March 29, 2019 – Sept. 15, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 6

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 7

International Women’s Day Luncheon

12 to 1:30 p.m. March 8

International Women’s Day Luncheon Join us as we honor groundbreaking women with a special luncheon on International Women’s Day. We will celebrate women who have made a significant impact on the Speed, women artists, as well as pioneering “First Women” leaders in our community. Catered by Wiltshire at the Speed. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kelly Scott via email or at 502.634.2704.

Speed Cinema Presents: Under the Eiffel Tower

6 to 7:30 p.m. March 8

3 to 4:30 p.m. March 9

6 to 7:30 p.m. March 9

3 to 4:30 p.m. March 10

Under the Eiffel Tower Directed by Archie Borders

Stuart (Matt Walsh) is having a midlife crisis. After losing his job, tagging along on his best friends’ family vacation to Paris, and humiliating himself by proposing to their 24-year-old daughter, he teams up with Liam (Reid Scott), a self-proclaimed ladies’ man. The two head off to the French countryside where they soon cross paths with Louise (Judith Godrèche), a beautiful vineyard-owner.

Adult Workshops: Back to Basics: Geometric Paintings

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 9

We will go back to the basic elements of art, using shapes, colors and patterns to create artworks in this month’s workshop. Using our high school math skills and acrylic paint, we will create our own geometric masterpieces inspired by Frank Stella. These artworks are sure to take shape! All materials will be provided. Ages 16 and up. $10 for members / $20 for non-members.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 9

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Kentucky Quilts

1:30 to 3:30 March 9

Kentucky Quilts Enjoy a guided tour of the Kentucky Gallery and discover how geometry and craftsmanship come together in the Speed’s quilt collection. Then work together to create a quilt design of your own and bring it to life as a large-scale painting! Ages 6-12 years. A parent or guardian must also register for the workshop. $5 for members/ $10 for non-members.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

6:30 to 7:30 March 9

Art Lab

1 to 4 p.m. March 10

Visit Art Lab and enjoy an open art making studio where the only limitation is your own creativity! A variety of materials will be provided for you to use to make your vision a reality. Free with museum admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 10

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

2 to 3 p.m. March 10

Preschool Drop-In Tour: Storytime Tour

2:15 to 3 p.m. March 10

Join Speed Art Museum educators for a literary adventure around the museum! This tour will link favorite children’s books with works in the museum’s collection to encourage language development and spark lively conversations. Bring your preschooler (ages 3-5) to the Speed Art Museum for a fun and educational tour designed specifically for early learners! A variety of different tours are available to appeal to your little one’s interests.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. March 10

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.

Museum Playdate: Toddler Takeover

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 12

Second Thursday of the month 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pick up Activity Map from Guest Relations

Ages 12-36 months

Bring your toddler to the Speed for a fun, laid-back museum experience. Drop in for a quick visit or stay the whole time – it is up to you! A variety of activity stations will be set up throughout the museum for you and your child to explore at your own pace. Free with museum admission.

Museum Playdate: Baby Bonanza

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 13

2nd Wednesday of the month 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

See Guest Relations for location

Ages 0-12 months

Get out of the house and come to the Speed for a morning of interactive play with your baby! Each month we will set up in a different gallery to look at art and engage in related hands-on play. Join us for the whole hour or stop by for a few minutes and enjoy some social time with other families at the Museum. Free with museum admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 13

Speed Cinema Presents: Harlan Jacobson’s Talk Cinema – Ruben Brandt, Collector

7 to 9 p.m. March 13

Los Angeles Times Ruben Brandt, a famous psychotherapist, is forced to steal 13 paintings from several world-renowned museums and private collections to prevent the terrible nightmares he suffers from as a result of subliminal messaging he received as a child.

Harlan Jacobson’s Talk Cinema

This national series, programmed by the venerable film critics and film curators Harlan and Susan Jacobson, features a sneak preview screening of an art house film prior to its release followed by discussion. Check the Speed’s website for the reveal of the film selected at least a week in advance of the screening. Last year’s selections have included The Apparition, Border, Shoplifters, Stan & Ollie and Capernaum. $18 / $16 Speed members.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 14

Speed Cinema Presents: 2019 CatVideoFest

6 to 7:15 p.m. March 14

6 to 7:15 p.m. March 15

8 to 9:15 p.m. March 15

1 to 2:15 p.m. March 16

3 to 4:15 p.m. March 16

5 to 6:15 p.m. March 16

1 to 2:15 p.m. March 17

3 to 4:15 p.m. March 17

5 to 6:15 p.m. March 17

2019 CatVideoFest Various Directors

“The world is depressing. Let’s watch some cat videos!” –Most people, secretly

The CatVideoFest takes an activity that is normally done singly – watching cat videos online – and makes it into a communal experience. Each year, the Social Purpose Corporation brings a selection of the best feline videos along with some classics and unique submissions and shares them with the masses, all while raising money for cats in need.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 15

After Hours at the Speed

5 to 10 p.m. March 15

Evening hours are back at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

Teen Workshop: Stop Motion Animation

1 to 4 p.m. March 16

Join us for our new teen workshop series and learn about the stop motion animation process. Practice your skills and work with other teens to create a short film inspired by an artwork in the museum’s collection. Ages 13 and up. $5 members/ $10 non-members

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 16

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 17

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

2 to 3 p.m. March 17

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. March 17

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to 10 years. Free with admission.

Patron Circle Coffee with a Curator: Making Time with Scott Erbes

10 to 11:30 a.m. March 20

Patron Circle members are invited to join Scott Erbes, Curator of Decorative Arts, for coffee followed by a curator-led tour of Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Clock. Space is limited and restricted to Patron Circle and International Benefactor Circle Members. For more information on the talk, or joining Patron Circle, please contact Kelly Scott via email or at 502.634.2704.

Preschool Workshop: My Five Senses

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 20

We use our five senses to learn about the world around us, and this exciting workshop incorporates all of them! We will explore the galleries and imagine what we would see, touch, taste, smell, and hear in different artworks then complete an art-making activity that engages our senses! $10 member parent + child / $16 non-member parent + child

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 20

Speed Cinema Presents: Dragnet Girl (Hijôsen no onna)

7 to 8:40 p.m. March 20

Dragnet Girl (Hijôsen no onna)

Directed by Yasujirô Ozu with a live score by Coupler

“It is indeed one of Ozu’s most appealing films.” –David Bordwell, Ozu and the Poetics of Cinema

The great Japanese filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu is best known for the stately, meditative, domestic dramas he made after World War II.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 21

Speed Cinema Presents: The Heiresses (Las Herederas)

6 to 7:40 p.m. March 21

The Heiresses (Las Herederas)

Directed by Marcelo Martinessi

“A finely-crafted, beautifully realized debut that exquisitely balances character study with shrewd commentary on class, desire and the lingering privileges of Paraguay’s elite.” –Jay Weissberg, Variety.

Chela and Chiquita, both descended from wealthy families in Asunción, Paraguay, have been together for over 30 years. But recently their financial situation deteriorated and they began selling off their inherited possessions.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22

Homeschool Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22

Looking for a fun and engaging homeschool field trip? Homeschool families are invited to visit the Speed Art Museum on Homeschool Day for discounted museum admission, free drop-in education programs, and self-guided activities for students in grades K-12. $5 per nonmember | Children 4 and under – free | Members – free Pre-registration required. All children should be accompanied by an adult chaperone.*

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 22

Speed Cinema Presents: Birds of Passage (Pájaros de Verano)

6 to 8 p.m. March 22

3 to 5 p.m. March 23

6 to 8 p.m. March 23

3 to 5 p.m. March 24

Birds of Passage (Pájaros de Verano)

Directed by Christina Gallego and Ciro Guerra

“A beautifully crafted, slow-burn crime saga steeped in native traditions.” –Jordan Mintzer, The Hollywood Reporter.

From the Oscar-nominated team behind the genre-defying “Embrace of the Serpent” comes an equally audacious saga centered on the Wayúu indigenous people during a crucial period in recent Colombian history.

Speed Reading Book Club: The Clock Winder by Anne Tyler

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23

Join us for this program that is part book discussion, part gallery tour. This month we will read “The Clock Winder” by Anne Tyler before exploring works in the “Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock” exhibition. Visit the museum store to purchase a copy. Free with admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 23

Speed Cinema Presents: Anne Braden: Southern Patriot

12:30 to 1:50 p.m. March 24

Part of Owsley Free Sunday and Appalshop at 50

Anne Braden: Southern Patriot Directed by Anne Lewis and Mimi Pickering

“A gem of a film, accented with a freedom fighter who speaks first hand about carving a path through a traumatized, violent, racist South, to make way for one of the largest and most effective nonviolent movements for social change the world has ever seen.” –Joan Baez

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 24

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

2 to 3 p.m. March 24

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. March 24

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to 10 years. Free with admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 27

General Membership Talk with Scott Erbes on Making Time

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 27

General Membership talk on Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock with Curator of Decorative Arts and Design Scott Erbes. Space is limited and restricted to members of the Speed. For more information on the talk, or becoming a member, please contact LaShana Avery at lavery@speedmuseum.org or 502.634.2719.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 29

Speed Cinema Presents: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

6 to 7:45 p.m. March 29

3 to 4:45 p.m. March 30

6 to 7:45 p.m. March 30

3 to 4:45 p.m. March 31

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

Directed by Pamela B. Green

“A timely contribution to the conversation about the challenges facing women filmmakers . . . someone who really should be better known by now.” –Leslie Felperin, The Hollywood Reporter

Director Pamela B. Green has fashioned an engaging detective story about her path to uncover the truth about one of the first leading figures of cinema.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 30

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. March 31

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

2 to 3 p.m. March 31

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. March 31

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.