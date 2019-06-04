The Speed Art Museum June 2019 Calendar

The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Closes June 16, 2019

FREE for members and FREE with admission for non-members

Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

Opens June 21, 2019 – January 5, 2020

The Speed Art Museum will present the work of artist Ebony G. Patterson in the comprehensive solo exhibition …while the dew is still on the roses… Organized by the Perez Art Museum, the project is the most significant presentation of Patterson’s work to date and includes work produced over the last five years, embedded within a new installation environment that references a night garden.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: The American Library

Through – September 15, 2019

FREE for members and FREE with admission for non-members

EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

June 5 at 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission. For more information, visit our tours page.

Speed Cinema Presents: Rams

June 6 at 7:00 pm

Rams Directed by Gary Hustwit $9 / $7 Speed and AIGA Louisville members “The man who all but invented consumer product design as we know it today.”—The Guardian For over fifty years, Dieter Rams has left an indelible mark on the field of product design and the world at large with his iconic work at Braun and Vitsoe. The objects Rams has designed have touched the lives of millions of people.



Coffee with a Curator: Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall and Head Preparator Ron Davey

June 7 at 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Patron Circle Coffee with Chief Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall and Chief Preparator Ron Davey. Erika and Ron will give a behind-the-scenes peek into the design and installation of a gallery and caring for the Speed’s collection. Space is limited and restricted to Patron Circle and International Benefactor Circle Members.

Teen Gallery Sketching

May 15 at 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Teens are invited to draw in the Speed’s galleries during this informal sketching program. At start time, a museum staff member will highlight one or two artworks in the museum’s collection and offer prompts as inspiration. Bring your own sketching materials, or use our supply of pencils, paper, and clipboards. No previous experience required. Free with admission; Teens eligible for admission waivers. Registration not required, but materials and folding stools available first-come, first-served.

Adult Workshop Back to Basics: Oil Landscapes PART ONE

June 8 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Back to Basics: Oil Landscapes Saturday, June 8 AND Saturday, June 15, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm This is a two-part workshop and participants should plan to attend both days. Join us at the Speed for our first adult workshop series! This two-part class will explore the basics of oil painting. Learn about color and texture while you create your own landscape masterpiece! All materials provided. Members $20/ Non-members $40 TICKETS

Youth Side by Side Workshop: Storybook Creations

June 8 at 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Youth Side by Side Workshop: Storybook Creations Art Sparks Classrooms Discover how art can tell stories by looking at artworks in the Museum’s galleries, and then return to the studio to imagine, write and illustrate your own story book! Ages 6 – 12 years. A parent or guardian must also register for this workshop. $10 for adult + child member | $20 for adult + child nonmember TICKETS

Art Lab

June 9 at 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Visit Art Lab and put your creativity to the test. Art Lab provides a creative space for artistic experimentation, encouraging visitors to solve creative challenges, tinker with technology and discover new materials for art-making. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission.

Family Drop-In Tour

June 9 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Museum Playdate: Baby Bonanza

June 12 at 10:30 am – 11:30 am

2nd Wednesday of the month 10:30-11:30 am, See Guest Relations for Location Ages 0-12 months Get out of the house and come to the Speed for a morning of interactive play with your baby! Each month we will set up in a different gallery to look at art and engage in related hands-on play. Join us for the whole hour or stop by for a few minutes and enjoy some social time with other families at the Museum. Free with Museum admission.

Museum Playdate: Toddler Takeover

June 13 at 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

2nd Thursday of the month 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Pick up Activity Map from Guest Relations Ages 12 – 36 months Free with admission Bring your toddler to the Speed for a fun, laid-back Museum experience. Drop in for a quick visit or stay the whole time – it is up to you! A variety of activity stations will be set up throughout the Museum for you and your child to explore at your own pace. Free with Museum admission.

Adult Workshop Back to Basics: Oil Landscapes PART TWO

June 15 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Back to Basics: Oil Landscapes Saturday, June 8 AND Saturday, June 15, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm This is a two-part workshop and participants should plan to attend both days. Join us at the Speed for our first adult workshop series! This two-part class will explore the basics of oil painting. Learn about color and texture while you create your own landscape masterpiece! All materials provided. Members $20/ Non-members $40

Family Drop-In Tour

June 16 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Global Speed Lecture Series with Dr. Mary Miller

June 18 at 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Were they enslaved? A close look at female Jaina figurines Unpack the complexity of Maya social life with Dr. Mary Miller, distinguished art historian and director of the Getty Research Institute. Dr. Miller will examine figurines from Jaina, an island off the Yucatan mainland known for elite burial sites, and ask who were these weavers, these warriors, these amorous women, these faithful companions of the dead?

After Hours at the Speed

June 21 at 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Stay up late with us and celebrate the opening of Ebony G. Patterson’s …while the dew is still on the roses… at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Generously sponsored…

Open Studio

June 23 at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Visit the Speed for an open art making studio, where the only limitation is your own creativity! Each month, different materials will be provided for you to make artworks inspired by the Museum’s collection. Free with museum admission. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Education Court

Family Drop-In Tour

June 23 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Coffee with the Curator: Kim Spence

June 26 at 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Join curator Kim Spence as she explores the theme of Death and Remembrance in the ancient world. Space is limited and restricted to Patron Circle and International Benefactor Circle Members.

Family Drop-In Tour

June 30 at 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.