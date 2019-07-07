The Speed Art Museum July 2019 Calendar



The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.

EXHIBITIONS

GONZO! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson

Opens July 12 – Nov. 10, 2019

Special Exhibition, South Building

As one of Kentucky’s most famous exports, especially in the world of modern investigative journalism, the Speed is uniquely positioned to present this exhibition highlighting the professional collaborations (and personal relationships) that Thompson enjoyed with the artists and photographers who were tasked with illustrating his work, and even more importantly, articulating his vision through visual means.

Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

Through Jan. 5, 2020

The Speed Art Museum will present the work of artist Ebony G. Patterson in the comprehensive solo exhibition …while the dew is still on the roses… Organized by the Perez Art Museum, the project is the most significant presentation of Patterson’s work to date and includes work produced over the last five years, embedded within a new installation environment that references a night garden.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: The American Library

Through Sept. 15, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members

EVENTS & PROGRAMS



Family Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. July 1

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Free with general admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-In Tour

1 to 2 p.m. July 3

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission.

Speed Cinema Presents: The Marriage of Maria Braun (Die Ehe der Maria Braun)

6 to 8 p.m. July 5

Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s BRD Trilogy in 35mm The Marriage of Maria Braun (Die Ehe der Maria Braun)

Directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Maria (Hanna Schygulla) marries Hermann Braun in the last days of World War II, only to have him disappear in the war.

Speed Cinema Presents: Lola

6 to 8 p.m. July 6

Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s BRD Trilogy in 35mm Lola

Directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

Set in Germany in the autumn of 1957, Lola, a seductive cabaret singer-prostitute (Barbara Sukowa) exults in her power as a temptress of men, but she wants out. Embracing her ambition, nothing will be good enough for her—she wants money, property, and love.

Speed Cinema Presents: Veronika Voss (Die Sehnsucht des Veronika Voss)

2 to 3:45 p.m. July 7

Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s BRD Trilogy in 35mm Veronika Voss (Die Sehnsucht des Veronika Voss)

Directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder

As the film opens, the once-beloved Third Reich-era starlet Veronika Voss (Rosel Zech) lives in obscurity in postwar Munich. Struggling for survival and haunted by past glories, the forgotten star encounters sportswriter Robert Krohn (Hilmar Thate) in a rain-swept park and intrigues him with her mysterious beauty.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. July 7

3 to 4 p.m. July 7

Speed Cinema Presents: Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road—Side One

5 to 6:30 p.m. July 7

Deconstructing the Beatles: Abbey Road—Side One

Produced by Abramorama and Culture Sonar

The Beatles’ Abbey Road is a masterpiece filled with classic Beatles songs, such as “Come Together,” “Something,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” George Martin told the Beatles to think “symphonically,” and they responded by creating the remarkable two side song suite. Abbey Road was the last time that the Beatles recorded together at EMI Studios—soon-to-be-christened Abbey Road Studios after the album’s release.

Speed Cinema Presents: Say Amen, Somebody

6 to 7 p.m. July 12

2 to 3:40 p.m. July 13

6 to 7:40 p.m. July 13

2 to 3:40 p.m. July 14

4 to 5:40 p.m. July 14

Essential Cinema: New 4K Restoration Say Amen, Somebody

Directed by George T. Nierenberg

“One of the most joyful movies I’ve ever seen.”—Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

This new 4K digital restoration presents a new opportunity to enjoy this joyous celebration of African American culture and history, one of the top music documentaries of all time.

Speed Cinema Presents: The Millstone Sewing Center | Quilting Women

12:30 to 1 p.m. July 14

Appalshop at 50 The Millstone Sewing Center

Directed by Mimi Pickering With Quilting Women Directed by Elizabeth Barret

“Leaves you in a quiet fury, wondering about a government which can squander millions and then try to ‘economize’ by cutting back on small-scale local endeavors that actually help the people they were meant to help.” –The Washington Post on The Millstone Sewing Circle

Art Lab

1 to 4 p.m. July 14

Visit Art Lab and put your creativity to the test. Art Lab provides a creative space for artistic experimentation, encouraging visitors to solve creative challenges, tinker with technology and discover new materials for art-making. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. July 14

3 to 4 p.m. July 14

After Hours at the Speed

5 to 10 p.m. July 19

Stay up late with us at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. Generously sponsored by Bulleit Bourbon: Frontier Whiskey. In partnership with GonzoFest Louisville to celebrate the opening of Gonzo!

Speed Cinema Presents: Halston

6 to 7:45 p.m. July 19

Directed by Frédéric Tcheng

“A poignant character study of a misfit ultimately undone by his excessive hunger to prove himself.”—Guy Lodge, Variety

America’s first superstar designer, Halston, rose to international fame in the 1970s, creating an empire while embodying the dramatic social and sexual revolution of the last century. Reaching beyond the glamour and glitz, acclaimed filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng (Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel and Dior and I) reveals Halston’s profound impact on fashion, culture, and business.

Preschool Workshop: How Does Your Garden Grow?

10:30 to 12 p.m. July 20

How Does Your Garden Grow? Flowers and gardens are blooming outside, but at the Speed you can find flowers and gardens in our galleries as well! Enjoy a tour of the museum’s collection focused on flowers and gardens before making your own floral masterpiece in the art making classroom. Ages 3 – 5. A parent or guardian must register with the child and remain with them throughout the workshop.

Speed Cinema Presents: 2019 Sundance Short Film Tour

3 to 4:40 p.m. July 20

6 to 7:40 p.m. July 20

2 to 3:40 p.m. July 21

4 to 4:40 p.m. July 21

6 to 7:40 p.m. July 26

2019 Sundance Short Film Tour Various Directors

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 96-minute theatrical program of 7 short films selected from this year’s Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launchpad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. July 21

3 to 4 p.m. July 21

Speed Cinema+ Presents: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am with Dr. Kaila Story

6 to 8:30 p.m. July 26

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders “Rousing!

Underscores the deeply humanistic soul responsible for broadening the literary landscape.”—Nick Schrager, Variety Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am offers an artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the Nobel Prize-winning legendary storyteller.

Speed Reading Book Club: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. July 27

Join us for this program that is part book discussion, part gallery tour. This month we will read Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson as a part of the Gonzo! The Illustrated Guide to Hunter S. Thompson exhibition and GonzoFest. Visit the Museum Store to purchase a copy. FREE with admission.

Speed Cinema Presents: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

3 to 5 p.m. July 27

6 to 8 p.m. July 27

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 28

5 to 7 p.m. July 28

1 to 3 p.m. July 31

6 to 8 p.m. Jul 31

Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

“Rousing! Underscores the deeply humanistic soul responsible for broadening the literary landscape.”—Nick Schrager, Variety

Open Studio

1 to 3 p.m. July 28

Visit the Speed for an open art-making studio, where the only limitation is your own creativity! Each month, different materials will be provided for you to make artworks inspired by the Museum’s collection. Free with museum admission. All ages are welcome; All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Education Court

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. July 28

3 to 4 p.m. July 28