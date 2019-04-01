The Speed Art Museum April 2019 Calendar

The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.

EXHIBITIONS

Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock, 1790-1850

Now through June 16, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: The American Library

Now through Sept. 15, 2019

Free for members and free with admission for non-members.

EVENTS & PROGRAMS

Teen Gallery Sketching

3:30 to 5 p.m. April 3

Teens are invited to draw in the Speed’s galleries during this informal sketching program. At start time, a museum staff member will highlight one or two artworks in the museum’s collection and offer prompts as inspiration. Bring your own sketching materials, or use our supply of pencils, paper and clipboards. No previous experience required. Free with admission; teens eligible for admission waivers.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. April 3

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission.

Borders and Movement Series Part One: Blanketed Thieves: The Historical Roots of Racist Depictions of the Mexican Body in the Borderlands

2 to 3:30 p.m. April 7

Presented by Dr. Katherine Massoth. Dr. Massoth’s talk will be followed by a discussion led by Sarah C. Nuñez, Assistant Director of the Cultural Center at the University of Louisville and Karina Barillas, Director of La Casita Center, incorporating community members. This event is free.

Making Time Tour with Scott Erbes

2 to 3 p.m. April 14

You’re invited to join Scott Erbes, curator of decorative arts, for a public tour of Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Clock. This event is free.

Teen Gallery Sketching

3:30 to 5 p.m. April 17

Teens are invited to draw in the Speed’s galleries during this informal sketching program. At start time, a museum staff member will highlight one or two artworks in the museum’s collection and offer prompts as inspiration. Bring your own sketching materials, or use our supply of pencils, paper, and clipboards. No previous experience required. Free with admission; teens eligible for admission waivers

After Hours at the Speed

5 to 10 p.m. April 19

Evening hours are back at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the museum will be open until 10 p.m.. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar and food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before.

