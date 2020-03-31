Down Syndrome of Louisville to host online fashion show



The world may be in a state of postponement, but for a few of Louisville’s top models, the show must go on. Like many nonprofits in town, Down Syndrome of Louisville determined that postponing two of its largest fundraisers of the year was the safest choice for the individuals they serve and the members of the community who support the organization. But that was not going to stop them from rocking the runway – someway, somehow.

While working from home, Down Syndrome of Louisville’s Development Director Nicole Volz began crafting a plan to keep their members engaged, their donors inspired and their purpose fulfilled during this time of uncertainty.

“Nobody likes the COVID-19 virus, but me and my crew are ready to go viral!” she thought. With that, the Down with Derby Virtual Fashion Show was born.

The show, which will be hosted on Down Syndrome of Louisville’s Facebook Page on April 2, 2020 at 7 p.m., will feature 21 models, styles from three local boutiques, craft cocktail tutorials and more. There will also be links to a silent auction that is raising funds to support the organization.

To watch the show, visit facebook.com/DownSyndromeOfLouisville

To make a donation to Down Syndrome of Louisville, click here.

Down Syndrome of Louisville provides developmental and educational programs for individuals with Down syndrome throughout their entire life span. DSL’s Lifelong Learning Center is the first and only of its kind in the nation. Program excellence earned DSL the prestigious Gold Certificate of Accreditation from Down Syndrome Affiliates in Action. To learn more, visit downsyndromeoflouisvile.org.