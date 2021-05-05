Find your home away from home at Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center

By Bekki Jo Pritchard

Photos by Jilian Higgins

Tucked away in lovely St. Matthews, the 70,000 square-foot modern facility of Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center brings new meaning to “home away from home” for me. The building features an open floor plan, exceptionally high ceilings, large windows letting in plenty of natural light and a warm and welcoming staff. There’s no question that this is, “the place where you matter most.”

I have, with great honor, worked at Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center since August of 2017. Shortly after, on October 8, 2017, my mother Suzanna passed away unexpectedly. I was beyond devastated. I could not understand how in only two short weeks my vibrant, beautiful, mother and best friend could be suddenly gone. Upon returning to work, I was shown nothing but support, kindness, love, sympathy and empathy by my brand-new Milestone family. The leadership team at Milestone gave me the best gift, the gift of time, to handle my affairs and learn to live through my grief. I had only just started at Milestone a few months prior and I wondered how this newly empty house had suddenly turned into a cozy home full of family and new friends. I was told at orientation, and by every employee, Milestone is “the place where you matter most.” Yes, that meant me too.

When we think of “home,” we often imagine four walls, our family and maybe a dog or a cat. In reality, home can be much more. For a wanderer like me, living all across the country and always looking for adventure, “home” means something different. For me, it’s community and comfort, being surrounded by people that I feel love and support me and having the ability to do the things I love. That’s what Milestone is for me and it could be for you too.

If I imagine Milestone as a real “home” for me, then I would coin the Pilates Studio as “my space.” Nestled beside the cycling studio, open free weight and cardio area with access to two private bathrooms, the Pilates Studio offers that touch of serenity needed for the optimum Pilates experience. Currently, we offer Reformer, Cadillac, Stability Chair, TRX, Spine Corrector and mat Pilates training in our studio. I offer private sessions, duet or couples training, small group and multi-equipment-based classes. I enjoy introducing Pilates Reformer Training with a complimentary first session. Every day is a great day working with our wonderful Pilates Team of Lisa Ferguson, Francie Malloy, Mary Hays, Katie Crowe, Becca Williamson, Johanna Abell and Eugene Dean. To find out how you can make the Pilates studio at Milestone your home away from home, contact me at bekkijo33@gmail.com or 702.352.8929.

Many of our Pilates team are also certified personal trainers and offer personal training as well. Milestone Personal Trainer Tiffany Kelver says that the Milestone Personal Training program offers every type of cardio experience that one can imagine: running, climbing, spinning, swimming and rowing. She said that Milestone is a unique place that provides a healthy balance of work and fun. Boasting three large cardio areas, a powerlifting area and numerous free weights, the personal training program can develop an individual plan for any fitness level. Our personal trainers are the best in the biz and are qualified, enthusiastic and dedicated to changing lives. To find out how Tiffany or another trainer can help, contact Fitness Directors Lisa Jo Groft or Maria Bernard at baptistmilestone.com/personal-training or 502.896.3900 ext.115.

With four group fitness studios and a state-of-the-art cycling studio, Milestone offers 108 group fitness classes per week. With over 30 years of group fitness experience, I feel at home in the Milestone group fitness studios. These spacious rooms, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors, feature hardwood floors and an excellent sound system to bring music to your ears while you exercise. Looking to burn some calories by getting your groove on? Try our hip hop class with Alison or Just Dance with Jane. You can cycle with Dean Brooks, do aerobics in hi/lo with Sue, learn to find your center in yoga with Kara, or build muscle in Tabata strength with Lisa Jo. Visit baptistmilestone.com/group-exercise/class-schedule for a full group fitness schedule and to sign up for a class.

The Café at Milestone also makes me feel at home. Its menu is full of healthy and delicious options, including sandwiches and freshly made soups and garden salads, smoothies and protein shakes, and everything is prepared to order. James Bond, assistant Café director, and the friendly Milestone team bring five-star service to our conveniently located in-house Café. James knows most of our members’ and staff’s orders by heart. You’re guaranteed to find him smiling behind the counter ready to offer excellent service any time of the day. Our Café serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also features weekly specials. Visit baptistmilestone.com/center-cafe for the full menu.

Just beyond the locker room doors is our award-winning Aquatic Center featuring a five-lane lap pool, warm water therapy pool and heated spa. The Center offers personal training, lap swimming, Aquatic Group Exercise, swim lessons and Aquatic Physical Therapy. Our warm water therapy pool is perfect for injury recovery or those with bone or joint issues. The pool’s temperature stays between 92° – 94°.

Milestone Personal Trainer, Aquatics Trainer and Resident Miranda Merke says she finds an enormous amount of happiness and comfort in the pool. Growing up as a swimmer, the Milestone pool allows for her to teach people how to swim and love the water as she does, like her home away from home. Even on her only day off, Miranda comes in for a swim and a relaxing dip into the heated spa. Visit baptistmilestone.com/aquatics to learn more about our Aquatic Center.

Looking to relax? Our on-site Oasis Spa is open to members and non-members for all of their relaxation and pampering needs. Helen Gurevich, one of my Pilates clients and valued nail artist at the Oasis Spa has been creating beautiful nails for 40 years. For over three years Helen has called Milestone her second home because of the friendly atmosphere and calming environment. The Oasis Spa allows for Helen to offer an enjoyable atmosphere and work with highly qualified staff. You’ll leave feeling refreshed and relaxed after receiving one of our services. For a listing of all services at the Oasis Spa please visit baptistmilestone.com/spa or call 502.753.7541 to book an appointment.

Are you a parent? You may be thinking, “This all sounds great, but what about my kids?” Milestone also offers child care! Accommodating children ranging in age from six weeks to 12 years, the Child Care is bright, colorful and opens to a fenced-in outdoor play area for use in fair weather. Pam Payne, Child Care director since 2000 says, “Our main goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for your children so you can get the most out of your workout with no worries.”

Milestone Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer Melanie Hubbs believes the biggest benefit of Milestone Child Care is being able to bring her children to work with her. For her, it’s comforting knowing they are under the same roof. “It’s like being at home, but it’s our home away from home,” she says. Having this comfort allows Melanie to stay focused at work knowing her three little ones are taken care of. There are so few places in the city that offer such a wide variety of classes and equipment as well as social support. Even during a pandemic, Milestone is a great place to call your fitness home.

As Summer 2021 approaches and we all begin to venture out looking for a place that makes us feel at home, remember Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center, where you can work out, swim, do classes, eat lunch, get your nails done, get a massage, work with a trainer, do Pilates, run around the indoor track and learn about nutrition, all while your children are cared for at Child Care. Milestone is where you matter most and we could be your home away from home. If you are interested in touring our facility and learning more about membership options please contact Lynn Knepshield, membership team member, at 502.753.7546 or cknepshield@baptistmilestone.com. We look forward to meeting you!

Bekki Jo Pritchard, BA and MLS, Certified Pilates Instructor, Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, Barre Instructor RYT 200 Yoga Instructor, Adjunct Professor of Sociology, College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, NV and Adjunct Professor of Sociology, Craftonhills College, Yucaipa, CA.