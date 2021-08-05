The Parklands S.E.E.D. Program

An outdoor classroom with a mission of enhancing scientific literacy in the Louisville community

By Anna Byerley

Photos by John Nation

The Parklands of Floyds Fork Outdoor Classroom programs have focused on teaching STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and natural history through hands-on discoveries outdoors that stimulate curiosity for children, adults and families. In 2018, The Parklands launched its S.E.E.D. program to increase accessibility to field trips at The Parklands. We spoke to the Director of Education and Programming for the Parklands, Curtis Carman, to find out more about the S.E.E.D. Program.

S.E.E.D. stands for Stewardship, Exploration, Education and Discovery. “The S.E.E.D. program was started back in 2018 as a way to increase scientific literacy in the community as well as getting disadvantaged kids out to the park,” Carman said.

Through the S.E.E.D. program, Title I partner schools are given access to scholarship funds that help supplement the cost of classes, labs and field experiences, making the Outdoor Classroom accessible to even more students throughout the Louisville area.

“Students that are a part of a partner school in the S.E.E.D. program get four different programs throughout the year,” Carman explained. “They will come on a school field trip to The Parklands in the fall and do some in-classroom activities and science experiments that touch on topics from biology, geology, botany, animals and habitats. Then we will go out into the park for a hike and a creek walk where we’ll get a chance to explore and look at wildlife up close like crawfish, frogs and turtles. We also have some time at our playground,” Carman explained.

In the winter, the S.E.E.D. educators go into the classrooms with different activities that supplement the topics they were learning about in the fall. In the spring, they return to The Parklands for another field trip that does similar things to their trip in the fall but with different educational topics. “The idea is that they’re connected to the park through all four seasons, multiple times throughout the year so that they’re developing a deep connection with the park and the landscape,” Carman explained.

The Parklands have seen tremendous success from their S.E.E.D. program and are looking forward to growing so that every student in the community has access to high-quality science education and the outdoors.

The best way to support the S.E.E.D. program and The Parklands is to become a member of The Parklands and to donate to the parks. “We are 100% non-profit so we don’t receive any tax dollars for our operation. Everything we do to operate the park comes from fundraised dollars. So if you’re interested in supporting us, then we encourage you to become a member of the park. All of the money goes directly back into supporting programs like S.E.E.D as well as just keeping the park safe, fun and clean,” said Carman.

For more information about The Parklands and its programs, visit theparklands.org.

