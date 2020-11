Photos by Kathryn Harrington



On Oct. 16, the Kentucky Derby Museum hosted the Ladies in Leadership breakfast, sponsored by LG&E, with the slogan “Empowered Women Empower Women.” The morning included booths from local, female-owned businesses, a panel of female speakers including former female jockey Donna Barton Brothers and access to the new exhibit, “Right to Ride,” about trailblazing female jockeys.