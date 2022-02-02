Hotel / Restaurant / Spa / Events

By Sarah Carter Levitch and Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

Situated amongst the bucolic rolling hills of Versailles, Kentucky, the Kentucky Castle hotel has an alluring charm and mystery. The original owners began construction in 1969 after a trip to Germany and were inspired by the unique architecture they had seen in Europe. Having gone through a few different owners, a fire and several renovations since then, today, the Kentucky Castle serves as a unique, one of a kind, boutique hotel. Voted the most beautiful hotel in Kentucky by Architectural Digest, it offers spectacular views of the surrounding property. Guest rooms range from smaller standard rooms to suites that are more expansive in size. There are also tower suites outside the castle building that offer a unique experience with Juliette balconies. Cabins are another option. The most eclectic offering is the glamping tent, a canvas tent covering a king-sized bed that includes a private porch and fire pit.

Located on the hotel’s first floor is the award-winning Castle Farm restaurant. They are noted on their website as an authentic farm-to-table experience in the heart of the Bluegrass. They have an onsite garden that supplies the restaurant with most of the produce served to guests. Otherwise, they use locally-sourced fresh ingredients to provide only the finest Kentucky cuisine. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served. A proper brunch is available with a myriad of egg dishes, pulled pork and other assortments.

The Kentucky Castle Spa is an experience you will not want to miss. In a storybook onsite cottage overlooking a horse farm, luxury awaits you in this unique setting. A perfect place for a personal getaway and relaxation. Facials, body treatments, cryotherapy and specialized massages. The spa is a true oasis for bridal parties and birthday celebrations. Chief Operating Officer, Christie Eckerline, explained that the owners have recently purchased the property behind the Kentucky Castle to expand the garden along with the spa. “Come to Kentucky Castle to learn about gardening, health and wellness and how a massage can be medicinal. Especially for guests to take that time out to relax, we want to create a kind of retreat where people can vacate their day-to-day lives. We help guests feel better and learn something they can take home and implement into their lives. Another one of our exceptional services is the body scrub that works in tandem with a massage of choice.

There are several options for booking an event space that can accommodate various needs. If you want a beautiful gilded space for a wedding, we have that. If you are interested in a 300 person dinner, we also have that available. Our greenhouse resides within the castle walls but outside the castle building. It can seat up to 300 guests for dining or up to 400 guests if you want to host a concert. We also have our rooftop that offers amazing views of the castle’s horse farms. There is an east terrace for outdoor gatherings. The courtyard has been recently renovated and is perfect for cocktail parties and tea parties. This past year we hosted approximately 60 weddings,” Eckerline remarked.

The Kentucky Castle has a warm and welcoming boutique hotel atmosphere. It is almost as if you are visiting someone’s home, which is precisely what the original owners intended it to be.

The Kentucky Castle Hotel

230 Pisgah Pike

Versailles, KY 40383

859.256.0322

thekentuckycastle.com