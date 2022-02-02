The Gym to Start Somewhere

Member Lizzie Klem expresses her appreciation for Milestone Wellness Center

By Rachel Porter

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Couple Lizzie and Devin Klem, have been a part of the Baptist Health / Milestone Wellness Center family for over four years. What started as a transition from sports into maintaining a healthy lifestyle off of the court, has now become a place and routine the two could not live without. We talked with Lizzie to hear how Milestone has impacted her and her husband’s life for the better.

Tell me a little bit about yourselves.

My husband and I are both 26 years old and have been married for 2 years and together for 9+ years. We are both Louisville natives and were both athletes growing up. Devin played tennis all through high school and I played soccer and basketball in high school and soccer for one year at Bellarmine. We have always been active, and staying fit has been a priority of ours.

Now, I am a physical therapist, working at Norton Hospital, and also own and run a baking business out of my home, Tin Lizzie Baked Goods, where I specialize in custom cookies. Devin works in sales for a local business. We both have very busy day-to-day schedules and rely on a good morning workout to get our days started!

How long have you been into fitness?

I have a passion for fitness so when I stopped playing soccer at Bellarmine, Milestone provided me with a great transition from sports to maintaining a healthy lifestyle outside of competition. To further my passion for healthy living, I obtained my degrees, Bachelor of Health Science and a Doctor of Physical Therapy, to carry this passion into my career.

When and why did you join Milestone?

I joined Milestone in the fall of 2016 and Devin joined in the spring of 2018. I discovered the group fitness classes they offer. I met Jeff Howard and Trish Handmaker and quickly became a regular in their daily classes. I loved the atmosphere and the ability to continue working out in the group setting. After graduating college, Devin hopped on board and joined me in the fitness classes and grew to love them as well. A few years later, we met Bridget Karem and started attending her cycling classes. We are now regulars in her classes every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. This is something we look forward to every week.

How do you create and continue healthy habits?

We have both made fitness a priority. Getting a workout in provides great stress relief and a break from our busy careers. Regardless of how crazy our schedules get, we have vowed to put our health first and for us, that means staying fit and eating healthy. We are morning gym people, checking into Milestone before the sun rises. We go to Milestone about six days a week. We usually create our own workouts including cardio and free weights and then enjoy taking cycling classes two to three days a week. Aside from working out to maintain healthy habits, we also cook dinner every night during the week and pack lunches for work. We try to stick to healthy meals during the week and save our “cheat” meals for the weekend. We believe healthy habits are created in the kitchen and carried over at the gym, but of course, everything is in moderation. If we get an invite during the week to go to Drake’s or another favorite restaurant of ours with friends or family we don’t pass it up!

What is something that makes Milestone unique to your personal journey?

Milestone is more than just a gym. When we joined Milestone years ago and attended daily group fitness classes, the trainers and other people who we worked out with became friends outside of the classes. Relationships were cultivated and ultimately, just like friends, helped support me in growing my baking business. They look beyond fitness and support their members in more ways than just in the fitness journey.

What are some of your favorite memories at Milestone?

Attending Jeff Howard’s “doubleheader” classes on Saturday mornings, starting off with a spin class where his music took the class to a new level, followed by Power Sculpt where the room was packed to the brim. These mornings always kicked our weekends off right and the energy was something unmatched.

Any tips to people wanting to join or start their fitness journey this year?

Set goals, and start small. People often go straight to social media and decide they want to look like “so-and-so.” My biggest piece of advice would be to get away from social media platforms and decide what you want for yourself. Take it week by week and celebrate the small victories. Everyone is in a different place on their fitness journey, but we all have to start somewhere.

