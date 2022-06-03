The Galt House Hotel June 2022

Offering travelers the best of the city’s vibrance and the unique spirit of the Kentucky Derby

By Skip James

Photos provided by The Galt House

Louisville’s landmark waterfront property, The Galt House Hotel, welcomed thousands of locals and visitors alike this year for an unforgettable Derby experience. At the center of the liveliness of Downtown Louisville, the hotel provided special activations and programming for this year’s 148th Annual Kentucky Derby. Primely positioned in the central hub of Louisville; the Galt House allowed travelers to revel in the best of the city’s vibrance and the unique spirit of the Kentucky Derby.

As the official kickoff to the weekend, the No. 6 NASCAR Series Ford Mustang made its grand arrival in Louisville, where it was on display at The Galt House Hotel throughout Derby Weekend. On Thursday, May 5, the car coasted from River Road to Fourth Street to arrive at the East Tower of The Galt House entrance. As a part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, and was among the first to display the car’s fresh new Wyndham Rewards paint scheme for 2022.

The car’s arrival was the official kickoff to the hotel’s exciting slate of programming lined up for the weekend, beginning with the Call to Post Welcome Reception. The reception was a jubilant celebration complete with complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, plus custom keepsakes and memories to last a lifetime. The cocktail hour was complemented by unique derby activities such as bowtie and cigar station, Jockey meet & greet, live entertainment and more.

The quintessentially Southern fashion brand Draper James also hosted a pop-up shop on property for guests to take home their very own piece of iconic derby style. From floral spring dresses and sun hats to colorful accessories, Draper James offers a contemporary yet timeless Southern style perfect for the festivities.

Paying homage to Louisville’s culinary excellence, The Galt House also offered distinct dining and tasting experiences in their celebrated bar and restaurant concepts. Bourbon aficionados and foodies headed to Swizzle Dinner & Drinks, the retro-style supper club located on the hotel’s 25th floor with spectacular city views. Swizzle also served up boozy brunch and dinner specials, paired with high-end bourbons and fine cocktails. The hotel’s American Brasserie concept, Walker’s Exchange, served up classic comfort delicacies.

The convivial bars on-site were the hotspot for gathering where guests enjoyed the best of Kentucky bourbons at Jockey Silks, with over one hundred types of bourbon. The transformed Conservatory also offered all-day spirits and cocktails to pair with an extensive screen viewing of the derby and TwinSpires online betting.

In addition, derby guests got to enjoy the newly debuted Veranda lobby bar for cocktails and hand-selected wines. The beautiful Veranda lobby bar is now open just in time for summer to enjoy a fine selection of bourbon, wine, hand-crafted cocktails accompanied by cheese and charcuterie boards and a myriad of delicious bites. The Veranda is open Thursday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. With a vibrant atmosphere complemented by an impressive selection of refreshing libations, the Veranda bar joins the impressive on-property bars to serve as Louisville’s newest social hub and buzzy gathering space.

The Galt House Hotel

140 N Fourth St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.589.5200

galthouse.com