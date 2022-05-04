Featuring Swizzle’s Bourbon & Wine Dinner Series for the modern diner

By Skip James

Photos provided by The Galt House

This spring and summer, Louisville locals can head over to Swizzle Dinner & Drinks at The Galt House Hotel to enjoy a series of unique bourbon and wine dinners. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully crafted set menu of delicious prime steaks, sustainable seafood, and farm-to-table produce – paired with renowned local bourbons and fine wines – all surrounded by Louisville’s best river and city views.

Swizzle Dinner & Drinks is a retro-style supper club for the modern diner. Hearkening back to an age when patrons could enjoy an enticing supper, fine cocktails, and good company. Swizzle boasts twin revolving floors, an open concept kitchen, and an expansive bar serving up imaginative and creative libations. Swizzle’s dinner series provides endless opportunities to combine fun and flavor while rediscovering the unique spirit of Louisville and honoring the tradition of bourbon. The thoughtful menu masterfully infuses Southern culinary influences to create one-of-a-kind flavors, alongside an extensive list of regional wines and hand-crafted cocktails.

Swizzle introduced the bi-monthly Bourbon & Wine Dinner Series in 2021 and has since gained a local following with lively attendance. The event offers an exciting night filled with culinary delights, fantastic drinks and even better company. Each event features local guest speakers from the bourbon and wine partners to host guided tastings, with past speakers such as Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall & Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll. Guests will walk away with a piece of knowledge on the intricacies of spirits or wines – whether it be the in-depth distillery process of a classic bourbon, the rich history behind a family winery, or how to select a drink pairing perfectly.

Each dinner series is themed with an exclusive bourbon or wine partner. Past partners have included Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Cakebread Wines, a curated 5-course menu and hand-selected beverage pairings. Previous menu offerings have included delectable favorites like Lobster Ravioli and an indulgent Peppercorn Crusted Strip Steak. The restaurant also pays homage to Louisville history with custom dessert items such as Muhammad Ali’s Bread pudding with whipped cream, cinnamon and topped with caramel sauce.

The next Bourbon dinners are the Four Roses Bourbon Dinner on May 12, the Angel’s Envy Bourbon dinner on June 9 and the Maker’s Mark dinner on July 14. Upcoming wine dinners are the Italian Wine Dinner on May 25, the Oregon Wine Dinner on June 22, and the Santa Barbara Wine Dinner on July 27. These dinners are a perfect monthly outing for bourbon enthusiasts and wine aficionados, a creative date night, or friends looking to reconnect over an excellent, fun-filled culinary experience in the heart of Louisville. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite and https://www.swizzle25.com/ and open approximately a month before each event.

The Galt House Hotel, which recently emerged from an $80 million transformative renovation, hosts 1,310 sophisticated guest rooms and suites, 130,000 square feet of function space. Aside from Swizzle, the hotel has five other inventive dining concepts onsite and provides the very best of Southern hospitality.

The Galt House Hotel

140 N Fourth St.

Louisville, KY 40202

502.589.5200

galthouse.com