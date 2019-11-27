The Best in Homes

Catching up with Terri Bass, winner of Best Real Estate Agent in The Voice’s Bestie Awards

By Mariah Kline

Photo by Tony Bennett

This month, we recognized those in the community who excel at what they do in the inaugural Bestie Awards. Based on the votes of our readers, we gave (symbolic) crowns to more than 100 individuals, businesses and organizations. As the winner of Best Real Estate Agent, Terri Bass feels incredibly thankful for the acknowledgment and looks forward to what the next year has in store.

Bass learned about her win while she was working at her office. The first person she called to share the news with was her husband Steve, and the couple celebrated with a champagne toast that evening.

“I was blown away,” she says of the win. “I feel very thankful, especially after hearing that there was a third party to help determine the results.”

Bass is proud to be part of the team at Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty, which was a runner up for Best Real Estate Agency.

“We’re small but we’re mighty,” she says. “We’re all seasoned professionals and we all have the same vision. I’m happy that we’re runners up, and hopefully, we’ll be number one next year.”

In 2019, Bass sold more than $29 million in real estate. For 2020, she plans to maintain her focus on following her mission: working hard and providing excellent service and resources to all of her clients.

“I want to share my knowledge and enable my clients to make the best decisions for them and their families in the purchase and sale of real estate,” she explains. “A home colors your life in a lot of ways, so it’s an important life decision along with being an important financial decision. That’s my focus every day when I wake up: how can I be my best for my clients today?”

Outside of real estate, Bass works with several nonprofits in the community, including CASA of the River Region, Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana, Family Scholar House and the LGBT Center at UofL. She also serves as a board member for Kentucky to the World, an organization that works to elevate the intellectual and cultural reputation of the state.

“Serving on that board ties into my real estate,” she explains. “Oftentimes, I’ll have people who are thinking about moving to Louisville, so part of what I do is introduce them to all of the things they didn’t know about Louisville. By enhancing the reputation of Kentucky to the World, it’s helpful to me to promote and hopefully encourage people to move here and make Louisville their home.”

To contact Terri Bass at Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty and view her listings, visit tbass.lsir.com or call 502.899.2129.