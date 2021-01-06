The Art of Love

Justin Alexander Signature dress; Beje Swarovski crystal earrings; Swarovski crystal necklace; Swarovski crystal bracelet, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Feather fascinator, $22, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.
Photographer: Andrea Hutchinson
Stylist: Liz Bingham
Styling Assistant: Elizabeth Scinta
Hair Alexis Apanewicz of NOVA Salon
Makeup: Becca Schell
Flowers: Nanz & Kraft Florists
Models: Aaron Hunter and daughter Brooklyn Monet and Margarita Karizskaja with HEYMAN TALENT AGENCY
Location: The Speed Art Museum
Lucian Matis jumpsuit, $1,295, available at Glasscock Women’s Boutique. Ted Baker heels, $88, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Silk edge veil; Swarovski crystal hairpiece, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Loeffler Randall feather purse, $16; Pearl necklace, $10; Julie Voss pearl earrings, $38; David Yurman canary sapphire ring, $325; Rhinestone ring, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Flower Girl: Silk and tulle flower girl dress, price upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.
On Groom: Jack Victor suit, $845; Brooks Brothers shirt, $92; available at Von Maur. Red corduroy bow tie, $18.99, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.
On Bride: John Paul Ataker dress, $687, available at Glasscock Women’s Boutique. Horsehair veil; Silk flower and Swarovski crystal hairpiece, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Blue rhinestone necklace, $32; Blue rhinestone clip-on earrings, $10; Rhinestone ring, $16; David Yurman canary sapphire ring, $325, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Flower Girl: Lace and tulle dress; Swarovski crystal and pearl headband, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.
On Groom: Vintage tuxedo jacket and pants, price upon request, available at Evolve: The Men’s Resale Store. Ted Baker silk bow tie, $59.50; David Donahue shirt, $145, available at Von Maur. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.
On Bride: Loretta lace wedding dress; Swarovski crystal drop earrings; Silk edge veil; Swarovski crystal hairpiece, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville.
Cinq à Sept blouse, $38; Theia gown, $275; Rhinestone ring, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Gold pearl drop earrings; Swarovski crystal crown; Rhinestone and pearl veil, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Mango kitten heels, $49, available at Belle Monde Boutique.
Silk and tulle mermaid dress; Two-tier veil; Swarovski crystal bracelet, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Vintage Caine-Sloane fur shawl, $168; Vintage fur hat, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. David Yurman canary sapphire ring, $325; Rhinestone ring, $16; Vintage rhinestone earrings, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Bride: Silk and tulle mermaid dress; Two-tier veil; Swarovski crystal bracelet, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Vintage Caine-Sloane fur shawl, $168; Vintage fur hat, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. David Yurman canary sapphire ring, $325; Rhinestone ring, $16; Vintage rhinestone earrings, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Groom: Calvin Klein suit jacket and pants, $495; Brooks Brothers shirt, $92; Ted Baker silk bow tie, $59.50, available at Von Maur.
On Bride: Silk and tulle mermaid dress; Two-tier veil; Swarovski crystal bracelet, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Vintage Caine-Sloane fur shawl, $168; Vintage fur hat, $32, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. David Yurman canary sapphire ring, $325; Rhinestone ring, $16; Vintage rhinestone earrings, $10, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.
On Groom: Calvin Klein suit jacket and pants, $495; Brooks Brothers shirt, $92; Ted Baker silk bow tie, $59.50, available at Von Maur.
On Flower Girl: Sequin and tulle dress; Faux fur shawl, prices upon request, available at The Bridal Suite of Louisville. Shoes from the model’s personal collection.