Stained glass windows and Santa’s workshop fill Iroquois Park for this festive event

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by the Winter Woods Spectacular

Iroquois Park is back with another one of its incredible holiday-themed events. The Winter Woods Spectacular has taken over the Iroquois Park woods and turned it into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy. The second annual Winter Woods Spectacular will have guests weaving through the woods on a half-mile drive looking for a magical ice castle, Santa’s workshop, a holiday garden and a penguin choir. No matter what holiday you celebrate, there’s a scene for everyone to enjoy.

“We modified plans for Jack O’Lantern Spectacular this year from a walking event to a drive-thru, which proved a magical experience can happen from anywhere — even your vehicle,” said Brooke Pardue, CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation. “We’ve created a safe way for everyone to enjoy this holiday favorite.”

There will be 120 stained-glass windows through which guests can view different holiday and winter scenes. The fun doesn’t stop there. Winter Woods Spectacular will be complete with music and sound effects to ensure each guest gets the full experience.

The event will run from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2, open 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door; however, it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance on their website at winterwoodsspectacular.org. The event will take place rain or shine, but if you do buy your tickets in advance, you can exchange them for another day if you’d like.

Tickets are $35 per car/SUV/minivan/truck, $50 per passenger van/RV/limousine and $100 per tour bus/limo bus. All proceeds from the event go towards the Louisville Parks Foundation, which helps keep all 120+ public parks in Louisville beautiful and operating for everyone to use, according to the press release. The Winter Woods Spectacular will be a drop-off location for La Casita, a nonprofit supporting the Louisville Latinx community. To learn more about La Casita, visit their website at lacasitacenter.org.

There are some excellent deals for those who are clients of Republic Bank or Metro by T-Mobile. Republic Bank is offering $5 off tickets for Dec. 5 only for their clients. If that applies to you, make sure to get the code before purchasing your tickets. Metro by T-Mobile is offering $5 off admission on Monday evenings. To receive the discount code, make sure to check out the list of participating T-Mobile stores here.

There will be a special sensory-friendly night on Dec. 29 for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and sensory processing differences and their families. On Dec. 29, the spectacular will begin at 5 p.m. and will not have the normal music and special effects playing. This night is made possible by PNC Bank, according to the press release.

The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular is one of my favorite events in Louisville, so I can’t wait to see what they have in store for the Winter Woods Spectacular!



Winter Woods Spectacular

Nov. 27 to Jan. 2

6-10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

4800 New Cut Road

Louisville, KY 40214

winterwoodsspectacular.org

contact@winterwoodsspectacular.com