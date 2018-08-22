What’s Cooking

Breeders’ Cup World Championships Announces Impressive Roster of Top Culinary Talent for 2018 Event

Breeders’ Cup, Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious international event, recently announced an impressive line-up of acclaimed celebrity chefs who will curate signature food experiences for the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, taking place on Nov. 2 and 3 at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

The eight globally-recognized chefs, including Masaharu Morimoto, Marc Forgione, Amanda Freitag and Jose Garces, among others, will create their signature cuisine over the course of the two-day event throughout Churchill Downs and within many of the venue’s luxury seating areas. Breeders’ Cup has commissioned the distinguished line-up of culinary tastemakers to appeal to its growing luxury audience, a testament to its position as a premier event that combines the best of horse racing, entertainment, and hospitality.

“Since its inception, Breeders’ Cup has been dedicated to providing a comprehensive entertainment event, and food and beverage is a significant part of the Breeders’ experience,” said Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup. “Now, in our 35th year, our commitment to evolving the event’s culinary program is stronger than ever, and we are proud to present this star-studded list of guest chefs who share our passion for creating unparalleled experiences. With the world’s most celebrated chefs sharing their talents, the culinary options at this year’s World Championships are sure to excite even the most discerning epicurean guests.”

The participating chefs include:

Amanda Freitag: Through her work in professional restaurant kitchens, a judge on Food Network’s “Chopped” and now author, Amanda Freitag has become known as “The Chef Next Door.” Freitag’s fare will be served to guests of the Stakes Room on Nov. 2 and the Finish Line Suites on Nov. 3.

Angie Mar: Executive chef and owner of the lauded Beatrice Inn in New York City, Angie Mar is widely regarded as an industry authority on aged meats. Mar has received national attention for her culinary prowess, garnering rave reviews from publications such as Food & Wine and The New York Times. Angie will prepare several of her signature dishes in Churchill Down’s most luxurious venue, The Mansion, on Nov. 2.

Anthony Lamas: As executive chef and owner of Seviche in Louisville, Anthony Lamas is often credited for helping establish the city as an emerging restaurant destination. Known for his artful fusion of Spanish, Latin and Puerto Rican culinary styles, Lamas is a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist. Lamas will be positioned in the Trophy Lounge on both Nov. 2 and 3.

Hugh Acheson: The culinary force behind four restaurants in Georgia, Hugh Acheson is well-known for his role as a judge on the cooking reality series “Top Chef.” Acheson is a James Beard Award winner for Best Chef Southeast and for his cookbook “A New Turn in the South.” Guests will be able to experience Acheson’s cuisine in the Turf Club on Nov. 2 and in the Jockey Club Suites on Nov. 3.

Jose Garces: An award-winning chef, Jose Garces’ storied career boasts numerous restaurant openings, culinary partnerships and countless television appearances. Garces has been honored by the James Beard Foundation and was crowned with the Iron Chef title in 2009. Garces will serve as the guest chef in the Finish Line Suites on Nov. 2 and the Stakes Room on Nov. 3.

Marc Forgione: An acclaimed chef and author, Marc Forgione is the chef/owner of Restaurant Marc Forgione and American Cut and is the co-owner/partner of Khe-Yo. He won season three of Food Network’s “The Next Iron Chef” at just 31 years old, making him the youngest winner in the show’s history. Forgione will lend his culinary expertise to the Turf Club on Nov. 3.

Masaharu Morimoto: With more than 17 restaurants around the world including two recent openings in Waikiki, Masaharu Morimoto is widely recognized for his masterful fusion of Asian, American and European culinary techniques, as well as his numerous victories and appearances on worldwide editions of Iron Chef. Morimoto will serve his cuisine in The Mansion on Nov. 3.

Ouita Michel: A Kentucky native, Ouita Michel owns seven restaurants in her home state, including the perennial favorite, Holly Hill Inn. Michel is a James Beard-nominated chef and is frequently featured in national media such as The New York Times and Food Network. Michel’s gourmet fare will be available to guests in the Jockey Club Suites on Nov. 2.

Raise a Glass to End Homelessness at the Fifth Annual Bourbon Mixer

The Bourbon Mixer will once again bring together bourbon aficionados and novices alike to enjoy great bourbon and cuisine in a spirited atmosphere. Hosted by the Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood, the fifth annual Bourbon Mixer, presented by Splash Analytics, will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 at The Henry Clay and feature a mid-century modern theme. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at BourbonMixer.com. All proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless and their work to eliminate homelessness in our city.

This year’s event will once again include tastings of unique bourbons, bourbon cocktails, and bourbon-infused treats from 21 different distilleries. Attendees will also enjoy appetizers and desserts provided by 8UP and Butchertown Grocery, a bourbon pull, a silent auction with one-of-a-kind bourbon experiences and rare bottles of whisky and the opportunity to mingle with other bourbon enthusiasts and master distillers. Beer and wine will also be served.

With more distilleries participating than ever before, the represented brands will include first timers Nelson’s Green Brier from Nashville, New Riff from Newport, Kentucky, and Michter’s, as well as returning favorites Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Four Roses, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Evan Williams, Larceny, Elijah Craig, Rabbit Hole, Jefferson’s, Kentucky Artisan, Buffalo Trace, Starlight Distillery, Town Branch, Copper & Kings, Kentucky Peerless, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey and Limestone Branch.

The Bourbon Mixer is the brainchild of Linda Ruffenach and Bruce Corwin, founders of the local social groups Whisky Chicks and the Bourbon Brotherhood. In its first four years, the Bourbon Mixer raised more than $87,000 in total for various local charities.