What’s Cooking

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America is Coming to Louisville This Fall

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced the cities and dates for its sixth annual Taste America national culinary tour, Sept. 28 through Nov. 17, including a stop for the first time ever in Louisville in October. The traveling series will bring a unique partnering of culinary greats, dining experiences and educational opportunities to 10 dynamic food destinations this fall including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Louisville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle. In addition to spotlighting the delicious food around the country, Taste America will focus on amplifying JBF food waste and sustainability initiatives and will directly contribute to the Foundation’s Scholarship programs.

As announced by Kris Moon, chief operating officer of the James Beard Foundation, and Mayor Greg Fischer at a press conference, Louisville’s itinerary will kick off on Oct. 19 at the 2,250-acre, third-generation Ashbourne Farms, 3810 Old Westport Road, in La Grange, with a collaborative dinner benefiting the James Beard Foundation. The evening will begin with a reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from local chefs and restaurateurs.

The benefit dinner will be co-chaired by Ben Robinson, president of Superior Meats and JBF Advisory Junior Board member; Deborah Greenwald, community volunteer; Rosemary Kirkwood, community volunteer; and Austin and Janie Musselman, owners of Ashbourne Farms. Emcee for the evening will be Kris Moon.

The James Beard Foundation is proud to donate a portion of the evenings’ proceeds to the Taste America Scholarship Fund. Local culinary students in the 10 participating states were invited to apply for this culinary scholarship between April 1 and May 15, 2018, via jamesbeard.org. Candidates will be reviewed by the JBF Scholarship Selection Committee, and recipients will be announced in August 2018.

“Taste America exemplifies the foundation’s mission of shining a spotlight on the rich diversity of America’s food culture and the communities that comprise it,” said Clare Reichenbach, chief executive officer of the James Beard Foundation. “Taste America highlights local foods, beverages and artisans, offering food lovers the opportunity to have unique dining experiences, engage directly with amazing chefs and to support the Foundation’s mission to drive towards a better food system for all.”

New in 2018, Taste America will join forces with Feeding America to reduce food waste and donate otherwise viable food and meals leftover from the weekends’ events to those in need. Logistics will be coordinated with local food waste organizations in each of the 10 cities on the Taste America tour.

Tickets are now on sale for JBF’s Taste America 2018. For more information about Taste America events in Louisville, please contact Estes Public Relations at sarah@estespr.com or 502.614.5996. Visit jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica for more details.

Artesano Tapas Chef Celebrates Croatian Cuisine

Fútbol fans know Croatia is the smallest nation in the world to reach a World Cup final since 1950. Local foodies will soon have the opportunity to learn that Croatian cuisine is also world-class.

Chef and co-owner Fernando Martinez will be preparing a special feast at Artesano Vino Tapas Y Más on Aug. 16 that pays homage to culinary delights of the country of four million people at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe. For $65 (not including tax and gratuity), diners can revel in a five-course meal paired with Croatian wines at the restaurant located in Westport Village Center at 1321 Herr Lane, #130.

Chef Martinez will be cooking delightful dishes like Borek, a rolled Croatian pastry stuffed with ground pork and beef, served with ricotta tzatziki, cucumber and red onion salad along with Lamb Peka, prepared braised with fingerling potatoes, seasonal summer vegetables and au jus with rosemary gremolata.

“I am very much looking forward to this event,” said Chef Fernando Martinez. “Croatia has an amazing collision of regional cooking influences and some of the most underrated red and white wines in the world.”

Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 502.708.2196.

James Moran is named 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen’s new executive chef

James Moran, formerly of Juleps Catering at Sullivan University, is the new executive chef at 8UP, 350 W. Chestnut St. Inspired by food and the celebration that it brings, Moran is currently working with the culinary team at 8UP to develop new menus based on seasonal ingredients and sustainable resources. The restaurant will continue to offer small plates and large entrées for dinner in the dining room, as well as appetizers and bar bites in the lounge and newly-renovated rooftop patio. For more information, visit 8uplouisville.com or call 502. 631.4180.

Moran is excited to bring his global background to the downtown eatery. “It’s great to be back in a large restaurant setting,” said Moran. “Downtown Louisville is thriving, and 8UP offers a unique venue and dining experience right in the heart of the city. I look forward to serving the community.”

Moran is classically trained in French techniques with a culinary arts degree from Sullivan University. While the umami flavor profile of the Korean cuisine he grew up with stays very near and dear to his heart, he has made a point of obtaining a diverse repertoire of ethnic fare through working in restaurants that ranged from Cajun-Creole from his time staging in New Orleans, to Latin from his work as chef de cuisine at Seviche under executive chef Anthony Lamas. He also has experience with Japanese, American bistro cuisine and upscale, classic steakhouses.

Moran’s awards include the American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Achievement of Excellence Award and ACF Venison Cook Off champion. Most recently, he brought his celebration of umami flavors to the James Beard House as part of a showcase of the young chef talent in his hometown of Louisville.