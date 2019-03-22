What’s Cooking

Ashbourne Farms Hires Patrick Roney as Executive Chef

Furthering its commitment to culinary excellence, world-class, luxury event facility and working farm Ashbourne Farms recently announced the hiring of Chef Patrick Roney as its new executive chef. Roney brings a lifetime of industry experience and his passion for fresh, farm-to-table cuisine to Ashbourne Farms’ bold, Kentucky-inspired flavors. As executive chef, Roney will oversee specialized menus for weddings, corporate meetings and special dining events. Housing state-of-the-art kitchen facilities, Ashbourne Farms is well-equipped to support Roney as he crafts and executes dining experiences for a variety of guests and gatherings of all sizes – guaranteeing the perfect, farm-fresh menu.

Immediately prior to being named executive chef, Roney served as the chef de cuisine at Ashbourne Farms, where he helped open the doors of the kitchen at the Show Barn. Previously, Roney was a chef at local Louisville favorite Harvest restaurant, earning him a four-star review from the Courier Journal. As a chef at the Oakroom at the Seelbach Hotel, he received the AAA Five Diamond award for four consecutive years, from 2012 and 2015. Roney was trained at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, New York.

“At Ashbourne Farms, we have a passion for providing our guests with exceptional hospitality experiences and authentic, farm-fresh flavors,” said Austin Musselman, owner and manager of Ashbourne Farms. “Patrick matches our dedication to the culinary arts, and as a seasoned, award-winning chef, Patrick will be a valuable leader in the Ashbourne Farms’ family.”

Ashbourne Farms remains a working farm, though it has been repurposed and preserved to accommodate sporting, luxury weddings and corporate events as well as support conservation efforts across its 2,250-acre property. Continuing the legacy of its founders, Ashbourne Farms honors its traditional roots and brings to life the dreams of its visitors. From the exquisite event barn to the finest cuisine in the bluegrass, no expense has been spared to preserve the unbridled beauty of Kentucky, where history and true Southern hospitality live.

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen Hosts Two Weeks of Love-Inspired Events for Valentine’s Day

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen, 216 Pearl St. in New Albany, is once again celebrating Valentine’s Day with two weeks of festive events perfect for a night out with that special someone or a fun evening with a group of friends. Take a global cuisine tour with Latin, Filipino, French and Italian dinner shows; challenge your loved one with a romantic comedies’ trivia night; have a girls’ night out with Galentine’s Day food and cocktails; or enjoy pasta and dessert-themed meals from some of the region’s top chefs. MESA’s boutique, Pantre, will have a variety of Valentine’s Day gifts available for purchase as well. Events book up early. For a full schedule or to purchase tickets, visit mesachefs.com.

MESA will also be hosting a three-course dinner on Feb. 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. benefitting Norton Children’s Hospital cancer patients. Chef Dallas McGarity will prepare the meal and proceeds will be used to host a Valentine’s lunch for the children and their Norton staff caregivers. Students from MESA Kids Cooking School will make cupcakes and special Valentine’s Day cards as part of the lunch. MESA’s hope is that they can set up a pen pal program with the patients at Norton. This will be MESA Kids second fundraiser since it opened in July 2018. The first one benefitted Blessings in a Backpack and the kids raised more than $1,000. For more information and tickets, visit mesachefs.com.