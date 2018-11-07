What’s Cooking

MESA Introduces Incubator and Catering Programs

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen in New Albany, recently launched two new programs at its high-end studio kitchen, including an incubator program for start-up businesses and catering from MESA chefs.

The incubator program allows aspiring chefs and business owners to rent MESA’s kitchen space for catering, menu development and pre-restaurant launch events. It’s a great way for those looking to open their own business to test the waters, generate buzz and build a customer base.

Jenny Watson from The Elderberry Co. is MESA’s first incubator partner. The partnership allows Jenny to use MESA’s facilities as an incubator on certain days to create her homemade elderberry products. Owners Bobby and Ysha Bass got the idea from seeing similar concepts in bigger cities and wanted to bring it to the Kentucky/Southern Indiana region to help support local businesses and restaurateurs.

Businesses and groups can also now have the MESA experience catered for lunch or dinner. Customized menus are developed by talented chefs based on budget and food preferences. This option is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

MESA continues to offer its experiential dining events curated by the region’s top chefs, mixologists and purveyors. A full schedule of upcoming events can be found at mesachefs.com.

Those interested in the incubator program or catering can email info@mesachefs.com or call 812.725.7691.

MESA, A Collaborative Kitchen

216 Pearl St., New Albany

mesachefs.com

812.725.7691

The Olivet Celebrates Move to New Location

On Nov. 2, representatives from the Olivet, the city of New Albany and One Southern Indiana (1si) celebrated the store’s new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Previously located in the Underground Station, the Olivet’s new home is at 137 E. Market St., Suite 103, New Albany.

The Olivet was first established in March of 2016 by owner Crystal Goebel. “We are grateful for the support the community has shown us since we opened in March 2016 and are excited to share our new location and expanded services,” said Goebel. “We also hope the Olivet becomes a place for people to gather and enjoy one another’s company while also experiencing our new offerings.”

The new location offers premium extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars, gourmet foods, handmade chocolates, truffles and candles, unique gifts, custom gift baskets, tastings and – brand new to the area – a hot cocoa bar.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The Olivet

137 E. Market St., New Albany

theolivet.com

812.913.4430