What’s Cooking

Introducing the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Gin Cocktail: Money Rider

Hendrick’s Gin is proud to be the official gin of the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championship on Nov. 2 and 3. Whether you are attending the races or hosting your own watch party, you can still enjoy Hendrick’s signature cocktail, Money Rider, which was created especially for the Championship and will be served throughout the weekend. It is a delicious and simple cocktail, showcasing Hendrick’s most peculiar and divine essences of rose and cucumber, that is sure to be a crowd pleaser at any viewing party.

Money Rider

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 part fresh lime juice

.5 parts raspberry syrup

Topped with Q Ginger Beer

Build all ingredients in highball glass over cubed ice. Churn and serve.

On Friday and Saturday, Championship attendees can gaze their eyes upon a giant, mobile, intricate cucumber slicing machine, the Hendrick’s Grand Garnisher. Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador Mattias Horseman will be relinquishing his vast knowledge of cucumbers, cucumber slicers and gin and offering cocktail samples to properly garnish – always with a cucumber, never a lime. The 38-foot long, four-ton machine, powered by a man on a penny farthing, can achieve road speeds of up to 25 mph and slice up to 18 cucumbers per hour making it the largest and most utterly inefficient cucumber slicer known to man! It is slowly traveling cross-country – with a stop in Louisville at the Breeder’s Cup – with the sole purpose of offering the most beautifully garnished Hendrick’s Gin cocktails.

Woodford Reserve’s Holiday Lunch and Dinner Events

The Woodford Reserve Distillery is celebrating the season with their annual holiday lunch happening every Friday and Saturday starting on Nov. 24. The lunch includes a special bourbon tasting, a special cocktail and cash bar. Lunch will feature a seasonal three-course meal. Ticket packages are available for purchase that include a tour of the distillery. Tickets for lunch are $40 per person and $60 per person including distillery tour.

Along with their weekly holiday lunches, Woodford Reserve Distillery is hosting a special holiday dinner and tour experience at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. Chef Ouita Michael has crafted a decadent four-course meal for the event. Tickets are $100 per person and include a distillery tour along with dinner.