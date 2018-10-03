What’s Cooking

‘Four Weeks to Wellness’ Book Party and Cooking Demo

On Oct. 7, Rainbow Blossom Wellness Center is hosting a free event to celebrate author Tarah Chieffi’s new book, “4 Weeks to Wellness: a Month of Real Food for a Lifetime of Wellness.” Chieffi is a freelance writer, author and nutrition guru who gained popularity by sharing her healthy recipes online at whatigather.com. Chieffi holds a MS in health and nutrition education from Hawthorn University. At the event, she will do a live cooking demo and share her thoughts on healthy meal planning.

Rainbow Blossom Wellness Center

3608 Springhurst Blvd.

rainbowblossom.com/rbwellnesscenter

502.896.0189

Braxton Brewing Named Official Beer Partner

Breeders’ Cup, one of Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious international events, is pleased to announce Kentucky-based Braxton Brewing Company as the official beer partner for the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, taking place on Nov. 2 and 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Through the partnership, the Braxton Brewing Company will create a limited-time, specialty brew inspired by the passion, energy and determination of the talented Thoroughbreds competing in the 2018 event. The beer will be served throughout Breeders’ Cup weekend and at select events in the weeks leading up to the World Championships. Consumers in Louisville will also be able to find Braxton’s Breeders’ Cup Golden Ale in select Kroger stores at an SRP of $9.99 for each four-pack.

“With the Breeders’ Cup’s return to Kentucky, we are thrilled to partner with the distinguished and homegrown Braxton Brewing Company to introduce a signature Breeders’ Cup beer to this year’s World Championships,” said Craig Fravel, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO. “We are always looking to work with local partners who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences, and Braxton’s deep Kentucky roots and strong reputation made them the clear choice for this collaboration. We are looking forward to enjoying a glass of the brew alongside our fans this November!”

Breeders’ Cup Golden Ale, locally brewed and canned in Covington, Kentucky, will be crisp, clean and refreshing – a high-quality beverage inspired by the champions crowned at the Breeders’ Cup. As part of the partnership, the limited specialty release will be poured at several official events and venues throughout the 2018 event, including Taste of the World, Breeders’ Cup’s annual culinary extravaganza that celebrates the international appeal and first-class caliber of the World Championships. The Golden Ale will additionally be served at the Post-Position Draw on Oct. 29, the Breeders’ Cup Welcome Party at Tavern on Fourth on Nov. 1 and in the Trophy Lounge and the Omni and Aloft hotel lounges throughout Breeders’ Cup weekend. Fans will also be able to enjoy the brew at a special pop-up beer garden, located within Churchill Downs and specially created for the 35th annual event, on Breeders’ Cup Friday and Saturday, as well as select Kroger stores in the Louisville area.

“What can I say – there’s nothing more Kentucky than horse racing, and this year we’re thrilled to partner with the sport’s most prestigious and celebrated event – the Breeders’ Cup,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO at Braxton Brewing Company. “To celebrate, we’ve created Breeders’ Cup Golden Ale, a high-quality beer brewed to represent the incredible weekend.”

The 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held on Nov. 2 and 3, at Churchill Downs for the ninth time. To learn more about the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships and to purchase tickets, please visit breederscup.com/tickets.