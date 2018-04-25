To Mom, With Love

Local chefs discuss what they make for their own moms on Mother’s Day.

Content provided by Estes Public Relations

Huevos rancheros, but with the highest quality, finest ingredients I can find. I grew up in Houston where huevos rancheros was a part of life. My mom and I would eat it together whenever possible. And since she sacrificed so much to make sure I could experience such delicious flavors, it’s my time to treat her.”

I would cook the same food my mom cooked for me growing up. It would be a full Korean spread. I would have bonchon – a traditional Korean fried chicken – kimchi and bulgogi – which is a thin marinated slice of pork cooked over a barbecue. My mom gave me my love of food and my love of my native culture and I would want to give that all back to her for Mother’s Day.”

My mom passed away 17 years ago. I would make her eggs Benedict with homemade English muffins if she were alive. Eggs Benedict was her favorite special occasion breakfast.”

Anytime I cook for my mom, I try to get fresh halibut. It is her favorite fish and she likes it pan-roasted, which happens to be my favorite way to prepare halibut. Since Mother’s Day is in the spring, there is an abundance of nice vegetables available. I will serve the halibut alongside a poached asparagus salad with lemon vinaigrette. I know this will be a ‘home run’ for Mom on Mother’s Day!”

If my mother was still around, I would make her one of my specialties: duck with pomegranate walnut sauce. She was always cooking and entertaining for several people on a daily basis in our home growing up. I would love the opportunity to cook for her and show her how much she is appreciated. She was definitely an inspiration to me in my career as a chef.”

– Anoosh Shariat of Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh

My mother is a traditional meat and potatoes kind of girl from Portland, Louisville. She doesn’t seek out the most adventurous foods, but Donna Wilson knows what she likes: fried chicken and waffles! Although she’d rather die than say something negative, she won’t hesitate to tell you if your chicken and waffles aren’t up to snuff. I would cook up this Southern classic exactly how she likes them – waffles topped with strawberries and whipped cream; syrup on the side; and chicken pan-fried in a cast iron skillet, also on the side. She prefers the chicken not touch her waffles, but she will, on her own terms, dip the chicken in the syrup.”