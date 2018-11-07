Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes to Make in Bulk

Content provided by Estes Public Relations

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there will be plenty to celebrate in the coming weeks. These cocktail recipes from Louisville mixologists are ready to make in bulk and offer the perfect opportunity to imbibe with family and friends without the hassle of mixing up individual cocktails.

Bloody Harvest

By Eric Lattimore – Pizza LUPO

6 oz bourbon

6 oz fresh local apple cider (we use Huber’s)

6 oz Amaro Meletti

1 oz lemon juice

Lambrusco to top

Stir all ingredients together with ice in a big pitcher. Then, pour into however many glasses you care to serve and top with a nice dry Lambrusco.

Butchertown Nogg

By Eron Plevan – mixologist at ALEX&NDER

7.5 oz vanilla bean infused Butchertown Craft Brandy

3.75 oz heavy cream

3.75 oz cinnamon syrup (or to taste)

5 egg yolks

Nutmeg and cinnamon dust for garnish

Add all ingredients to a blender and mix to combine. Can be served with or without ice.

The Nulu Princess

By Davy Butterworth – beverage director at Decca

8 oz Cappelletti

4 oz Effen vodka

8 oz orange juice

4 oz lemon juice

2 oz simple syrup*

2 oz water

1 bottle of Mionetto Prosecco

Combine everything except the Prosecco and stir vigorously, then add Prosecco and stir gently. Garnish with an orange peel if you want to get fancy.

*Simple Syrup recipe: Combine 2 cups organic sugar with 1 cup hot water to a pot over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Store in fridge.

This is Fun

By Keri Smith – bar manager, Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar

15 oz Copper & Kings Unaged Apple Brandy

5 oz Fee Brothers Orgeat

5 oz Ginger Reál Infused Syrup or 5 oz Ginger Beer of your choosing

0.5 oz Bar Keep Apple Bitters

Add all ingredients to a large glass pitcher filled with ice and stir to completely mix the ingredients well. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Serve over fresh ice and garnish with expressed lemon peels or a lemon wheel. Makes 10 2.5 oz cocktails.

Ale-8 Bourbon Holiday Cider

By Ale-8-One – Winchester, Kentucky

1½ cups apple cider

4 cinnamon sticks

2 apples cut into bite size pieces

1 orange, cut in half then into thin wedges

6 ounces bourbon

12-ounce bottle Ale-8-One

Cranberries (or pomegranate seeds, if preferred) for garnish

Servings: 4

Place cider in a pan on the stove with the cinnamon sticks, apples and oranges and heat until hot. Add room temperature bourbon to a heat resistant pitcher. Add hot cider and mix. Pour cider mixture into four heatproof glasses, making sure each glass has fruit and one cinnamon stick. Top each glass with room temperature Ale-8-One. Garnish with cranberries.