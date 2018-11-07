Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes to Make in Bulk

Content provided by Estes Public Relations
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, there will be plenty to celebrate in the coming weeks. These cocktail recipes from Louisville mixologists are ready to make in bulk and offer the perfect opportunity to imbibe with family and friends without the hassle of mixing up individual cocktails.
Bloody Harvest
By Eric Lattimore – Pizza LUPO
6 oz bourbon
6 oz fresh local apple cider (we use Huber’s)
6 oz Amaro Meletti
1 oz lemon juice
Lambrusco to top
Stir all ingredients together with ice in a big pitcher. Then, pour into however many glasses you care to serve and top with a nice dry Lambrusco.
Butchertown Nogg
By Eron Plevan – mixologist at ALEX&NDER
7.5 oz vanilla bean infused Butchertown Craft Brandy
3.75 oz heavy cream
3.75 oz cinnamon syrup (or to taste)
5 egg yolks
Nutmeg and cinnamon dust for garnish
Add all ingredients to a blender and mix to combine. Can be served with or without ice.
The Nulu Princess
By Davy Butterworth – beverage director at Decca
8 oz Cappelletti
4 oz Effen vodka
8 oz orange juice
4 oz lemon juice
2 oz simple syrup*
2 oz water
1 bottle of Mionetto Prosecco
Combine everything except the Prosecco and stir vigorously, then add Prosecco and stir gently. Garnish with an orange peel if you want to get fancy.
*Simple Syrup recipe: Combine 2 cups organic sugar with 1 cup hot water to a pot over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Store in fridge.
This is Fun
By Keri Smith – bar manager, Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar
15 oz Copper & Kings Unaged Apple Brandy
5 oz Fee Brothers Orgeat
5 oz Ginger Reál Infused Syrup or 5 oz Ginger Beer of your choosing
0.5 oz Bar Keep Apple Bitters
Add all ingredients to a large glass pitcher filled with ice and stir to completely mix the ingredients well. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Serve over fresh ice and garnish with expressed lemon peels or a lemon wheel. Makes 10 2.5 oz cocktails.
Ale-8 Bourbon Holiday Cider
By Ale-8-One – Winchester, Kentucky
1½ cups apple cider
4 cinnamon sticks
2 apples cut into bite size pieces
1 orange, cut in half then into thin wedges
6 ounces bourbon
12-ounce bottle Ale-8-One
Cranberries (or pomegranate seeds, if preferred) for garnish
Servings: 4
Place cider in a pan on the stove with the cinnamon sticks, apples and oranges and heat until hot. Add room temperature bourbon to a heat resistant pitcher. Add hot cider and mix. Pour cider mixture into four heatproof glasses, making sure each glass has fruit and one cinnamon stick. Top each glass with room temperature Ale-8-One. Garnish with cranberries.