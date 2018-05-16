The Many Faces of 8UP

Content provided by Estes Public Relations

Variety is the spice of life and 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, Louisville’s only rooftop bar and restaurant, has a variety of enticing faces.

Do you feel like lounging under the stars with an unparalleled view of Louisville? How about relaxing in the comfy couches and loveseats that are parked around warm and toasty fire pits outside? If you want more of an intimate experience, the dining room provides a modern take on fine dining with assorted seating arrangements opposite large windows overlooking downtown Louisville.

Making the decision even more difficult is the Chef’s Table, which seats eight in front of the exhibition kitchen. Guests can enjoy a front row seat as executive chef Casper Van Drongelen and his culinary team work their magic.

The Many Menus

Originally from the Netherlands, Chef Van Drongelen combines global techniques with high-quality produce and products of the Bluegrass state. With a passion for sustainable sourcing and tradition, he offers ingredient-driven American regional cuisine

While there are several ways to experience 8UP, there are equally as many culinary options to enjoy. From bar bites to small and shared plates to seasonal entrees, you can snack, savor and satisfy your hunger any way you please.

Chef Van Drongelen’s new bar menu (or what he calls a “lounge-y” menu) reflects a more casual dining experience. Guests can order a variety of small plates, including wood-fired baked oysters, sweet & spicy smoked lollipop wings, pimento cheese hushpuppies, fried green tomatoes and the 8UP double stack burger. A tasty selection of wood-fired pizzas are also available to choose from, including margherita, wild mushroom, ultimate pepperoni and short rib.

The expansive and eclectic dining room menu consists of its own set of small plates, including house-made mozzarella, wood-fired octopus, Benton’s ham & fig salad and milk braised pork shoulder.

Have a big group and can’t decide between dishes? Chef Van Drongelen’s shared plates are perfect such an occasion. Diners can try the beer cheese pierogies, brown butter Brussels sprouts, savory monkey bread and butcher’s board with smoked catfish terrine, miso-glazed salmon collar, smelt fries and giardiniera.

If you’re in the mood for your own meal, Chef Van Drongelen’s large seasonal entrees do not disappoint. Enjoy savory seafood like the seared salmon and herb-roasted trout or hearty meats like the wood-fired chicken and braised short rib. The “BF” burger, featuring pimento-cheese-stuffed ground brisket, house-made beef bacon and steak fries is one of the chef’s specialties. Act quickly, however; only eight “BF” burgers are available during the week and 12 on the weekends. VT

The Many Sweets

The dessert menu has recently been elevated (pun intended) to an epic spring splurge with selections such as the goat cheese cheesecake, brûléed banana split, old fashioned pound cake and s’mores lava cake.

The Many LIbations

The chef’s cuisine is accompanied by one of the largest bourbon selections in the area, along with a variety of craft and classic cocktails.

The new spring cocktails go hand-in-hand with the fresh new menu items and jazzed up rooftop patio. Drinks run the gamut from simple patio quaffers to creative specialties. The On Holiday – featuring coconut, washed aged rum, lime, pineapple Giffard Gomme Banane du Brésil and creole bitters – and the Man About Town – with Wathen’s (8UP barrel selection), Vermut Lustau and Corazon Bitters – are not to be missed.

One fun fact about 8UP is that the bar is part of the Urban Bourbon Trail. Members of this esteemed trail are held to a higher bar regarding their cocktail menu and the bourbon-inspired creativity of Louisville’s best bartenders and chefs. Look for at least 50 different bourbon labels with trained staff to help you navigate the nuances and tasting notes of our native spirit.

Hours:

The Dining Room at 8UP

5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday

5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday

5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The Rooftop at 8UP

4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday

2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

4 to 11 p.m. Sunday

8UP Drinkery & Kitchen

350 W. Chestnut St., 8th floor

Reservations recommended

502.631.4180