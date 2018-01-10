The Delicious Development of Sweet Surrender

By Remy Sisk

In 2005, Jessica Haskell got the news that the bakery she had worked for in college, Sweet Surrender, was slated to shut its doors after having been in business for more than 15 years. Although Haskell was not working for Sweet Surrender at the time, she didn’t want to see the business close and decided to buy it from its original owner. Now, 12 years later, Sweet Surrender is one of the most celebrated bakeries in Louisville with a future that seems even brighter than its past.

“Sweet Surrender is well known for making high-quality cakes from scratch,” Haskell said of the dessert cafe’s identity. “People come to us for help celebrating their most special occasions. For us, the taste of our cakes is just as important as the look. And because we make everything from scratch, we are able to also serve the vegan and gluten-free communities in Louisville.” Indeed, Sweet Surrender’s cakes, specifically wedding cakes, are some of the best in the city and word’s gotten out – in 2017, Sweet Surrender helped 150 couples celebrate their special day.

Thanks to the supreme quality of the bakery’s products, first-time customers often quickly become regulars and Haskell said these personal connections are part of why she does what she does. “I enjoy seeing the milestones that my customers reach,” she smiled. “It is an amazing feeling when the couples who I got to make wedding cakes for come back year after year. When we get to make them birthday cakes and baby shower cakes and then kids’ birthday cakes, it is a wonderful feeling to know that I get to help them create these beautiful memories in their own lives.”

Now, in addition to its unequivocally delicious baked goods, Sweet Surrender is extraordinarily popular as one of the only bakeries in town open into the night. “We are also known for our late hours,” she affirmed. “We are busiest in the evenings when people come in for dessert after dinner. Having existed for 30 years now, Sweet Surrender is also known for being reliable and consistent. We get a lot of couples on first dates in the cafe, and we’ve had several marriage proposals on site as well.”

If you ever find Haskell herself snacking in the cafe, she has a few go-tos and recommendations. “The Italian cream cake with raspberry filling is one of my long-time favorites,” she enthused. “A lot of our seasonal desserts are my favorite since we typically only make them for a few weeks each year. It makes them an extra special treat. … If I’m not in a cake mood, it’s pretty common to catch me eating one of our chocolate chip cookies – in my mind, they are definitely the best in the city – or one of our hand-dipped bourbon balls.”

Looking ahead, Haskell hopes to one day get a liquor license to serve wine and champagne, but for now, she’s proud of how far she and her team have come. “Sweet Surrender has grown in countless ways in the 12 years that I have owned it.” she said. “I am lucky to have an amazing team, and their talent is what has led to the biggest growths within Sweet Surrender.” VT

