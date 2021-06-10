Sun Rays and Fairy Days at Yew Dell

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens for their upcoming Fairy Days and Children in the Dell events

By Ella Treinen

Photos courtesy of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

With the arrival of a much-needed summer full of warm weather and antsy young ones, the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens located in Crestwood, KY is offering fun for the whole family.

What: Fairy Days

When: Tuesday, May 25 – Sunday, June 20

Price: Included with Regular Admission – $9 ages 18-54; $5 ages 55+ and 6-17; Free for ages 5 and under. Free with Military ID. Free for Yew Dell Members.

If you’re looking for an enchanted world of child-like wonder, you’ll find it at Yew Dell’s Fairy Days event. From May 25 to June 20, the Fairy Forest is highlighted in a map-guided exploration across the property. Visitors will discover a collection of miniature houses protected by a grove of hemlock and spruce trees. The Forest is created by Yew Dell’s very own. “In 2017, several volunteers came together to make fairy houses. I would say that the thing I love so much about it is that it takes a village to make a fairy village,” explained Lindsay Duncan, marketing and PR manager at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. However, for those creative enough to imagine it, the world was created by fairies themselves with all-natural materials.

Because of the popularity of the Fairy Forest, Yew Dell has done us all a favor by spreading the event across four weeks of the summer. The Fairy Days event will showcase some new additions to the village this year: 10 hidden fairy doors crafted by local artist Ellen Sears as well as five new fairy houses. Don’t be fooled by the houses’ miniature size, Fairy Days is an experience for all ages as we’re never too old to tap into our creative side for an afternoon. “Everybody needs a dash of whimsy in their life,” said Duncan. As a retired fairy house builder myself, this event sounds nothing short of magical, but don’t take it from me. These are some excerpts from letters dropped into the fairy mailbox of the Fairy Forest written by visitors themselves.

Bryn, Age 11 – “We are very excited to be here exploring this fairy wonderland and I see that there are weddings here. So I am getting married here. Mark my words.”

Jack, Age 6 – “Can you please come to our house tomorrow? I’m going to share our strawberries. Thanks for everything you’ve done.”

Lisa, Age 61 – “Dear fairies, please keep my family healthy and happy.”

Garfield, Age 100 – “Your town is amazing. I will visit again soon.”

What: Children in the Dell

When: Saturdays, June 19 – August 7; 10:30 am – 12 pm

Price: Included with Regular Admission – $9 ages 18-54; $5 ages 55+ and 6-17; Free for ages 5 and under. Free with Military ID. Free for Yew Dell Members.

Yew Dell will also host Children in the Dell every Saturday from June 19 to Aug. 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. This series of nature-related activities is centered around Yew Dell’s family garden and guided by Yew Dell educators. The family garden is filled with vibrant marigolds and other cut flowers. The garden also has a bed of milkweed, as the curriculum will be centered around monarchs this year.

Children in the Dell is driven by Yew Dell’s mission, “ …to spark a passion for plants and gardening through acceptable science and inspiring beauty.” Duncan explained that the program helps children develop “basic gardening skills, just that interest in the world around them, how to be observant and how to have milkweed in your own garden so you can actually attract monarchs and see the entire cycle of a caterpillar to chrysalis to monarch.”

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

6220 Old LaGrange Road

Crestwood, KY 40014

yewdellgardens.org

502.241.4788