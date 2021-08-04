Striving for Student Success

The Academy of Louisville prepares for a bustling back-to-school season after a year of remote learning

By Amy Barnes

Photos by Marcus Osborne

When faced with sudden closures and fully remote classrooms during the height of the global pandemic, The Academy of Louisville navigated new ways to fine-tune its business model while keeping students engaged. The VOICE recently spoke with Academy Manager and High School Director Katie Morgan about the shutdown, the classroom and what she expects to see this fall as the community emerges from a year of remote learning.

Tell me about the Academy. Who do you serve?

The Academy of Louisville that was founded by Marcus Osborne and his late wife Jenny in 2005, operates as an independent homeschool and tutoring center. Our one-on-one tutoring serves students of all ages, from emerging readers in pre-k through college students of all ages. Academy Day Program students have often previously struggled to focus, complete work and have at times had issues with acting out at other schools. They are given a fresh start with us and are largely successful in our program.

What are your most in-demand services?

Our most in-demand tutoring or one-on-one services are reading and math at all ages. We offer a comprehensive curriculum in our Day Program: English, Math, Science, History, Financial Literacy, Debate, Creative Writing, Art, World Language, Technology, Test Prep and EQ. We also offer our day students a City as School field trip every month, and a Homework Hall available to all local students.

What was it like after the national COVID-19 shutdown began, once we discovered schools would be closed indefinitely?

We went online thinking it was short-term. Our Day Program classes and many one-on-one sessions continued via Zoom. Realizing how important in-person instruction was for most of our students, we split our group in half. Some students continued online with one-on-one sessions, and we held in-person classes with a group of 12 students.

A silver lining for us is that we discovered better ways to offer remote sessions. We did not have many takers for these before the pandemic. We learned that once students establish a rapport with their tutor, one-on-one sessions are quite successful online.

Emerging from the pandemic and into the new school year, what do you see as potential challenges for parents and children? To your business?

I think a lot of parents and students are concerned that core concepts may have been missed this year. Many students may be uncomfortable with returning to in-person learning since it may feel unusual. We have seen and continue to expect an uptick in students coming in for one-on-one tutoring to get some extra assistance because they may not feel as confident with the material they learned online this past year.

Describe the success stories of children/young adults coming out of your programs.

Almost all students who are in our Day Program for more than a year show notable improvements in their academics as well as overall confidence. We have had students come to us filled with so much self-doubt that they barely speak. Then after spending some months with us, we see them truly open up, start to participate enthusiastically, and most importantly, begin to believe in themselves. All of our graduates have gone on to college and frequently return to vist. It’s the intimacy of our program that truly sets us apart.

The Academy of Louisville

125 Wiltshire Avenue

Louisville, KY 40207

theacademyoflouisville.com

502.897.0444