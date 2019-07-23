State of the Art

ZECK at Pyro Gallery

Suzi Zimmerer, Juli Edberg, Nancy Currier and Keith Kleespies will showcase works at Pyro Gallery from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. This group installation is described as “unexpected, infectious, idiosyncratic and fun.” Join the delightful artists for an opening reception on Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. and a gallery talk on Aug. 4 beginning at 1 p.m.

Mary Alice Hadley Show at the Antiques Market at Distillery Commons

At least 30 original pieces of Mary Alice Hadley’s work that have never before been offered for sale will be available on Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Antiques Market at Distillery Commons. Included in this collection are drawings from Hadley’s days as a student at Columbia University, vintage Hadley pottery, a large painting from 1955 signed and dated by the artist and more.

For more info, contact Jane Atwood at swanhouse5@twc.com or 502.425.4014.

Hawk Alfredson’s ‘Mind Rivers’ at CRAFT(S) Gallery & Mercantile

From Aug. 2 through Sept. 1, the works of Hawk Alfredson will be on display at CRAFT(S) Gallery & Mercantile. Originally from Sweden, Hawk’s paintings have “maintained an unmistakable Northern-European quality to the tone and technique.” An opening reception with the artist will take place on Aug. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Contemporary Portraits of the Ohio River at B. Deemer Gallery

In conjunction with “Afloat: An Ohio River Way of Life,” B. Deemer will present this new invitational exhibit from July 26 through Sept. 24. “Afloat” is inspired by late author Harlan Hubbard and has been put together by a number of museums, galleries and academic institutions to “call attention to the river, its beauty, needs and unmet potential.” Join B. Deemer for the opening reception on July 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

