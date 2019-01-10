State of the Art

Memories, Materials and Mysteries

SHEER POETRY

B. Deemer Gallery will display recent paintings from Carolyn Plochmann now through Feb. 5. Plochmann has worked as a fine artist since the 1950s and her works are owned by a number of impressive art collectors. Fans of hers have included R. Buckminster Fuller and Thomas Hoving, the former director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Sheer Poetry” includes compositions that “evoke a feeling of mysterious memories of human relationships and everyday life.”

CLAY BODIES: MOVING THROUGH CERAMICS

Sarah Crowner’s “Clay Bodies” is on display in the second-floor gallery of KMAC Museum now through April 7. With a mix of clay and ceramic samples, the exhibition gives the viewer a look into the mind of the painter and her relationship with the material.

WHERE WE ARE NOW

Now through Feb. 9, PYRO Gallery will present “Where We Are Now: Compositions by Jody Johnson with guest artists Virginia Speed and Rita Cameron.” Johnson’s featured works will include “a blend of abstract and representational drawings, creations based in mystery, nature and human expression.” Speed will showcase personal pieces drawing from experiences with death while Cameron showcases works inspired by music. Receptions will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 13.