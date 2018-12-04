State of the Art

Worldly, Educational and Equal

Feminist Expressions

Kaviar Forge and Gallery is hosting the Kentucky Foundation for Women’s newest exhibit, “Feminist Expressions.” The gallery highlights feminist artists from all over Kentucky who created pieces that aim to spark social change and promote equality through a variety of mediums. “Feminist Expressions” runs now through Jan. 19.

Laurie Fader’s ‘Odysseys’

Garner Narrative is hosting award-winning artist Laurie Fader’s first solo at the art gallery titled “Odysseys.” Each piece of art symbolizes Fader’s own political and personal beliefs, all inspired by her educational journey in Rome that connected her to the history of Pre-Christian Vestal Virgins. Fader’s art will be on display at Garner Narrative starting on Dec. 7 and ending on Jan. 4.

‘Searching for Thomas Morton’

Bellarmine University’s McGrath Art Gallery is hosting “Searching for Thomas Merton: An Artistic Tribute, 1968-2018,” as a celebration of his life and work on the 50th anniversary of his death. This event is part of a larger celebration of Merton’s life at Bellarmine University and will close on Jan. 12.

25th African American Arts Exhibition

Celebrating African American history, culture and art, this annual juried show is one of the oldest and leading national exhibitions of its kind. This year, it will showcase the work of 13 local and regional artists. The awards ceremony will present merit awards to selected artists chosen by juror Kevin Cole. The exhibit will run at Actors Theatre Gallery from Jan. 8 through Feb. 17.

‘Seeing Through the Artist’s Eyes’

Now through Jan. 19, Jane Morgan Gallery is presenting “Seeing Through the Artist’s Eyes.” This collection of landscapes includes work from the arts of the Plein Air group, who have created visual representations from their travels throughout and beyond the state.