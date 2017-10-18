Photos by John Nation

This star-studded gala, taking place on November 4, supports the work of Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Empowerment) and will surely be a night to remember. To learn more about this event and the cause it supports, we spoke with Marissa Ghavami, founder and CEO of Healing TREE.

What is the Stars Come Out to Support Healing TREE Gala?

Stars Come Out to Support Healing TREE is Healing TREE’s 2nd Annual Gala featuring special guests and performers from Broadway, film and TV, a live auction of premium items, survivor testimonials and more. It will be held Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel. Showcasing Healing TREE’s work on behalf of those who have suffered trauma, those who support them and the public at large, the gala is a time to celebrate the hope of healing. It is presented by Beth Andrews Photographic Art with additional support by Bar Vetti, Metropolitan Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Services, Neikirk Mahoney & Maier PLLC, Riverpoint, Charles Schwab, Malatino and Associates and PNC Wealth Management.

What can guests expect at the event?

Guests can expect to have a supreme evening with gala headliner N’Kenge, who originated Mary Wells in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical.” Acclaimed stage and screen actor Kevin Kilner from “House of Cards” will be Master of Ceremonies for the evening’s festivities and Emily Althaus from “Orange is the New Black” will make a special appearance. It is black tie optional with heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar catered by Proof on Main.

Why is this gala and Healing TREE important to the community at large?

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Empowerment) is dedicated to transforming how society responds to abuse and interpersonal trauma. Healing TREE connects those who have suffered trauma with resources necessary for healing, provides education to professionals across fields and the public at large that promotes awareness, effective intervention and cutting edge treatment and offers empowerment through producing arts projects that encourage a healing movement. This gala and Healing TREE are important to the community at large because we tackle one of the biggest but least talked about public health crises in not only our community, but our nation: abuse and interpersonal trauma. Our approach gets to the root of the issue and allows for healing rather than coping, allowing for a safer and healthier society. The gala is Healing TREE’s main fundraiser and all proceeds will benefit operations for 2018. The gala is a critical source in continuing and expanding programming which includes bringing training in trauma focused treatment modalities to therapists at social service agencies across Kentuckiana in 2018.

Are there other ways people can support Healing TREE?

We encourage you to purchase your tickets to our gala today via our website, healingtreenonprofit.org, or by calling 502.743.2733. Tickets are $225 per person and sponsorships are still available. People can also support Healing TREE through volunteering, donating, sponsoring and partnering. Please visit our website healingtreenonprofit.org or email us at info@healingtreenonprofit.org to learn more. VT