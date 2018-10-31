Norton Children’s Hospital Snow Ball Gala

Photos courtesy of the Children’s Hospital Foundation/Chris Joyce Photography

The Snow Ball Gala, a magical night of cocktails, live entertainment, dancing and gourmet cuisine will take place on Nov. 17 at the Omni Hotel. The gala, which is attended by more than 900 guests each year, benefits the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) at Norton Children’s Hospital. To learn more about the soiree we spoke with Norton Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer.

What to Expect

“The Snow Ball has evolved over time to be the must-attend event to kick off the holiday season. The black tie event features many different touches that make it a fantastic way to support Norton Children’s Hospital,” said Meyer. “When guests arrive, they’ll be greeted by the Louisville Ballet Snowflakes and Omni Louisville hospitality. Once they approach the junior ballroom, they’ll have the option to have a commemorative photo taken before sampling different bourbons at the Heaven Hill tasting bar or specialty cocktails – one of which is served on a snowflake ice luge.”

While enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres, guests can bid on upscale silent auction items that include luxury trips, jewelry, art, performances, dining, leisure activities and sporting events. Two raffles new to the event are for 12 bottles of upscale bourbon and 15 bottles of upscale wine. The bourbon includes Willett Pot Still Reserve, Angel’s Envy and Noah’s Hill, while the wine includes bottles of Patrick Javillier Savigny-les-Beaune Les Montchenevoy Blanc and La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir, to name a few.

“Once in the ballroom, a five-course gourmet meal will feature a special winter wonderland-themed dessert,” Meyer explained. “Capping off the evening will be the raffle drawing for a Ramage Company-built home in Norton Commons and a BMW from BMW of Louisville, followed by dancing to Endless Summer Band. As guests depart, they’ll sip on hot chocolate or coffee and nibble cookies in the art gallery while listening to a jazz trio.”

The Impact

A $2 million challenge gift from the Lawrence Family Foundation launched fundraising for the $20 million Jennifer Lawrence CICU in 2016. “At the time of the initial gift, the foundation challenged the community to raise an additional $2 million to support construction of the unit,” said Meyer. “Funds raised through this year’s Snow Ball will go toward that initiative.”

The new unit will feature specialized space for children recovering from heart procedures; open heart surgery, including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care. It is part of a large renovation currently underway at the hospital.

“Norton Children’s Hospital, working with specialists from University of Louisville Physicians, is home to the only pediatric heart failure and transplant program serving Kentucky and Southern Indiana,” Meyer affirmed. “The program is made up of a specialized team that includes a heart failure cardiologist, electrophysiologist, interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular surgeon, transplant surgeon, cardiovascular anesthesiologist, intensive care physicians, specially-trained pharmacist, social worker, child life specialist, specially-trained nurses, a family support team and a rehabilitation specialist.”

The Foundation and its Mission

“Karen and Gary Lawrence have graciously joined us as honorary chairs of this year’s Snow Ball,” Meyer commented. “When their daughter, Jennifer, visits Norton Children’s Hospital each year, they come with her. This has allowed them to see first-hand the work our caregivers and specialists provide, as well as the needs of children with heart conditions. Their generosity through the Lawrence Family Foundation has shown their passion around helping these children, and that generosity continues with their support of the Snow Ball.

“The Lawrence Family Foundation’s commitment helps raise the visibility of the needs at Norton Children’s Hospital while ensuring that children have access to state-of-the art care without having to leave the area,” Meyer continued. “The new Jennifer Lawrence CICU will allow us to enhance the high levels of care we already provide in a unit dedicated solely to heart patients.”

Raffles and Prizes

The main prizes in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle are a newly constructed home in Norton Commons and a 2019 BMW 2 Series convertible with $10,000 cash. Only 12,000 tickets are available for $100 each, and can be purchased online at homeandbmwraffle.com or by calling 502.559.KIDS or 877.782.8811 toll-free.

This year’s house is the largest home ever included in the raffle by the Children’s Hospital Foundation, with nearly 3,200 square feet of living space. The Beaux Arts-inspired architecture is complemented by an open floor plan design and third-floor terrace overlooking Norton Commons. The three-bedroom, two full and two half-bath house features a full basement, two-car garage, 12-foot ceilings and geothermal heating and cooling and is valued at approximately $800,000.

The raffle was made possible by the Ramage Company which developed the home floor plan and managed construction, interior design by Leslie Cotter Interiors, staging furniture supplier Market on National, Norton Commons, BMW of Louisville, Thorntons, WAVE 3 News, Alpha Media and L&N Federal Credit Union.

Tickets for the raffle have been on sale since July, including online, at special events and at open houses. Any unsold tickets are available for purchase at the Snow Ball prior to the drawing.

“Once all tickets are in the giant tumbler, guests and those watching online hold their breath waiting for the name to be drawn,” Meyer said. “After the home is drawn, the ticket goes back in the tumbler so it also has a chance of being drawn for the BMW that comes with $10,000 cash. Right then and there, we call the winners. Only once have the winners been in attendance at the Snow Ball.” VT

The Snow Ball is presented by Konica Minolta and will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 17, at the Omni Louisville Hotel. Tickets are $5,000 for a corporate sponsor table of 10 or $450 each. The event is part of the Festival of Trees & Lights presented by Republic Bank. For more information, visit HelpNortonChildrens.com.