Photos by Tim Valentino

KMAC Museum is well known for its annual KMAC Couture fashion show each spring, but throughout the year, the museum is known for carrying extraordinary items in the shop. On. Dec. 6, the museum will host Martinis & Mistletoe, a lively experience that includes cocktails, music and shopping. To learn more, we spoke with KMAC Museum’s Communications Manager Maddie Tong.

WHAT TO EXPECT

“Martinis & Mistletoe is our kickoff to the holiday shopping season,” Tong said. “Each year in early December, we deck the halls, stay open late, turn up the music and mix up some special-recipe martinis. We also offer an extra discount in the shop to all of our wonderful KMAC Museum members.”

At the shopping extravaganza, guests will get to browse through new merchandise, with pieces such as hand-carved Santas from Joe Offerman of Owensboro, quilted pieces from the local nonprofit Anchal Project and more.

“The pieces in our shop are unique and exclusive,” said Tong. “Other local vendors will be in attendance as well, so expect to check off a lot of names on your holiday shopping list in one evening. We’ll also be featuring some gorgeous balloon art displays from contemporary artist Janice Lee Kelly and, of course, (serving) those martinis.

“One of the most special things about the KMAC Shop is that every single item we carry is thoughtfully selected by our wonderful shop manager Julia Comer,” Tong continued. “As an artist and designer herself, Julia has great taste and recognizes the value of carrying local artists and handmade items. There’s nothing quite like a handmade gift, and Louisville is such a great town for the arts and small businesses.”

HOW IT HELPS

Proceeds from every shop purchase support KMAC exhibitions and education, meaning everything from helping put on exhibitions to buying art supplies for field trips.

“As a free museum, we really rely on our shop proceeds to help us fulfill our mission of connecting people to art and creative practice,” she explained.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s always something going on at KMAC, and locals of all ages are encouraged to learn how they can get involved.

“Check out our adult workshops in screen printing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 or Dec. 11,” Tong said. “On Dec. 15, we’ll be opening a new exhibition on our second floor: ‘Clay Bodies: Moving Through Ceramics,’ by contemporary artist Sarah Crowner. We’re also offering winter art camps in December and January.”

You can keep up with all of the museum’s events by following @KMACMuseum on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or by visiting KMACMuseum.org.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone gathered in support of shopping locally this season,” Tong continued. “It’s so easy to order gifts through big online retailers, but shopping small makes such a big difference to our community. I’m also very much looking forward to seeing the shop and museum decked out to the max.” VT

Martinis & Mistletoe

KMAC Museum

5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6

kmacmuseum.org

502.589.0102