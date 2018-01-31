[Designs by Sarah Havens Millinery, Handmade by Peake, StoryWood Bowties and Frances Lewis of Louisville Bespoke. Photos by Gary Barragan.]

While elite designers from around the world will showcase their works at New York Fashion Week starting Feb. 8, Louisvillians can experience high fashion right here in the 502 on Thursday, Feb. 15. To learn more about this exciting event, we spoke with Louisville Bespoke Founder and President Yamilca Rodriguez.

What is the Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party?

The Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party is a designer showcase sponsored by Lexus of Louisville and in partnership with Louisville Ballet.

What can guests expect at the event?

The evening will include Louisville fashion designers previewing their collections featuring Louisville Ballet Dancers as models. Those who attend will have the chance to mingle with the finest fashion community in town and shop from their designs. Drinks and appetizers are also included with the $25 ticket price.

Lexus of Louisville will also be previewing a new car, the 2018 LS. Standard features of the new luxury sedan include the Lexus Safety System, ambient interior lighting, 416 horsepower and much more.

Which designers will be showcasing their work?

Featured designers will include: Lisa Kahl-Hillerich of RoxyNell; Sarah Havens of Sarah Havens Millinery; Christine Robey of Barenaked Leather; Steve and Melissa Steurer of Steurer & Co.; Elizabeth Peake of Handmade by Peak; Victoria Lea of Victoria Kazue; Ali Muhammad of StoryWood Bowties; Matt Multerer of Finespun Clothing; Annie St. Clair of A. St. Clair; and Renae Kotarski of Anastasi.

Which sponsors should we thank for their support?

We are so thankful for Lexus of Louisville, Louisville Ballet and Fashion Mingle for making this event possible!

Are tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are available through Eventbrite, just search for “Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party.” VT

Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party

2400 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

eventbrite.com