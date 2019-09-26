Glowing for Good

Inside Hosparus Health’s Nov. 16 Candle Glow Gala

Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers, Hosparus Health has served thousands of local families during one of life’s most trying times. For more than 40 years, the nonprofit has provided hospice and palliative care, grief counseling and other support services to those in need. Funds from the organization’s annual Candle Glow Gala allow their team to continue this amazing work and serve more people in our community. To learn more about this year’s event and how more of us can get involved, we spoke with gala committee chair Denise Roby.

What to Expect

“The Candle Glow Gala is about celebrating life,” says Roby. “Guests can expect a black-tie celebration with more than 700 guests. The night will be complete with cocktails, silent auction, dinner and dancing, as well as a raffle for an extremely rare bottle of bourbon. Only 100 chances to win will be sold.”

The Lounge

Following dinner and awards presentations, even more guests will join the party when the Candle Glow Lounge experience begins.

“The lounge includes premium open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, dancing, a silent auction and a bourbon pull,” she explains. “The ultra lounge setting is very popular with young professionals.”

The Planning

“This is my fifth year as the gala chair,” says Roby. “We have a fabulous committee for both gala and the lounge, and I really enjoy working with all of them. It is an honor to plan a party for Hosparus Health. My favorite part is talking with donors, vendors and people in the community, many of whom have Hosparus stories which they share, and it reminds me of why we do what we do as a committee.”

The Mission

“Having a loved one who is living with a serious illness or facing the end of life is difficult,” Roby says. “Whether it is palliative care or hospice care, Hosparus is there for both the patient and the family. Using Hosparus can ease the stress and help create meaningful moments during that most difficult time.”

How to Get Involved

“Hosparus serves over 1,000 patients in our community everyday, with special programs for children and vets needing palliative and hospice care,” she says. “Private insurance and government reimbursement only cover a portion of the cost, which is why community financial support, both from businesses and individuals, is essential.

“If you cannot join on Nov. 16, there are other ways to get involved,” Roby adds. “You can donate auction items, buy a raffle ticket, bid on silent auction items that evening or just make a donation.” V

The Candle Glow Gala will take place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Nov. 16 beginning at 6 p.m. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit hosparushealth.org/events/14th-annual-candle-glow-gala or contact Event and Donor Development Coordinator Kelsi Dempster at 502.719.4211 or kdempster@hosparus.org. The Voice of Louisville is a proud sponsor of the Candle Glow Gala.