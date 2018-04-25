The Glenview Garden Club Tour

As told by Publicity Chair Mary Anne Thornton

Who’s In Charge

The Glenview Garden Club based here in Louisville is part of a larger umbrella organization, the Garden Club of America – a non-profit based in New York City. The Garden Club of America has more than 18,000 members belonging to 200 clubs like ours across the United States. The Glenview Garden Club first began here in 1928 and later in 1932, we became a member of the Garden Club of America. Every member contributes to the success of our tours.

Our mission is to stimulate the love of gardening, host open meetings and conferences for the public to learn about gardening and the environment and give back to the community through various garden projects.

What to Expect

This year, we will showcase six outstanding private gardens, three of which have never been open to the public before. Each has its own distinct personality and charm. One has two reflecting pools which mirror the design of the house. Another has a delightful potting shed and raised beds for fruits and vegetables. And another is located on a 1,000-acre farm, situated on a bluff with bison and horses overlooking the Ohio River. While there, visitors can check out the greenhouse where herbs used by the chef at Proof on Main are grown. At this same garden, you’ll also see museum-quality sculptures that were collected from around the world.

Additionally, visitors can purchase unique garden items at our Garden Treasure Shop at one garden, plus LilyO’s Boutique will be located at another. A boxed lunch will be available on Saturday. For reservations for the box lunch, please go to our website, www.glenviewgardenclub.org

How It Helps

When we host a tour, we select one project from the numerous proposals submitted by local nonprofit organizations. We choose the one that we feel has the most positive impact on our community and our environment. This year, the money raised by the tour will be given to the new Waterfront Botanical Garden in downtown Louisville to install an entrance garden off of Frankfort Avenue.

In recent years, we have gifted proceeds to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy to do a restoration project of the Barringer Springs area in Cherokee Park. We also assisted in funding the planting of the double allée of trees at the Parklands of Floyds Fork, which is part of the 21st Century Parks system. Additionally, we funded the restoration work on the walled garden at Yew Dell Botanical Garden in Crestwood. Plus, we provided the funds for the planting of a mass of bald cypress trees in the lake at Bernheim Forest. VT

On the Menu

Box lunches prepared by Gracious Plenty will be served on Saturday at Garden #2, 480 Lightfoot Road. Each box includes a wrap or sandwich, fruit cup, pasta salad, chips, cookie and water or iced tea. Available by reservation only. Order forms are included with tickets.

Vegetarian wrap (portobello mushrooms and grilled vegetables on whole wheat tortilla)

Turkey wrap (pesto and bacon on sun-dried tomato tortilla)

Chicken salad sandwich on whole wheat bread

Chicken salad on whole wheat tortilla

Gluten-free option (plain tortilla)

Where to Buy Tickets

Any Paul’s Fruit Market location

St. Matthews Feed and Seed

Digs Home and Garden Store

Online through glenviewgardenclub.org or Eventbrite

At any garden the day of the event

2018 Glenview Garden Club Tour

12 to 4 p.m. May 11

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12

Tour, $35; box lunch, $15

502.387.3479