The Firebird Gala: A Flight to Freedom

As part of their season opener, Louisville Ballet is hosting a monumental gala with a very relevant theme on Saturday, November 11. The funds raised will help the organization continue their artistic work while also aiding the refugee citizens in our community. We spoke with Diane Davis, the Ballet’s Director of Development.

What sets the Firebird Gala apart from other galas you’ve held in the past?

Louisville Ballet customarily holds an opening night gala event during the first performance weekend of the season. This year, the theme is “Firebird Gala – A Flight to Freedom,” a reference to one of the two ballets in “Stravinsky!” This world premiere production of “Firebird,” choreographed by our Resident Choreographer Lucas Jervies, will be set in the context of a refugee crisis, so we’re partnering with Kentucky Refugee Ministries to maximize the impact of this performance.

Who will benefit from this extraordinary affair?

We want the message of “Firebird” to go beyond the stage so a portion of the gala’s proceeds will benefit KRM. We believe in the effect that performing arts can have on a community, but by going even further in this mission, we’re contributing to the larger community in a tangible, quantifiable way.

How can Louisvillians get involved with supporting the Ballet?

The best way to get involved with Louisville Ballet is to experience a performance at the Kentucky Center or at one of our studio productions on Main Street. Join the thousands of families who have made The Brown-Forman “Nutcracker” a holiday tradition for years. We are a creative, collaborative organization that is constantly delivering world-class dance art that is current and inspiring.

Louisville Ballet School has grown tremendously in the last ten years to educate over 700 students annually. In addition, the Education and Outreach Program brings the best of dance education and ballet programming to community groups and businesses throughout the Commonwealth. We offer community events, workshops and after-school programs while fostering ongoing relationships with several arts partners.

Making a financial investment in Louisville Ballet makes it possible to present existing and brand new works to the arts community. More importantly, it inspires and challenges our youth to make art that moves!

Are there any sponsors we should thank for their support?

Numerous corporate citizens have stepped up to support Louisville Ballet and Kentucky Refugee Ministries at “The Firebird Gala – A Flight to Freedom.” Namely, Brown-Forman, Hilliard Lyons, Republic Bank, LG&E, Heaven Hill, Nazareth Home, Merridian Home Furnishings and more.

How can guests purchase tickets to the gala?

Tickets are $350 per guest, which includes a seated dinner from Wiltshire Pantry, cocktails, Dessert with the Dancers, live entertainment provided by Kentucky Refugee Ministries, a premium ticket to “Stravinsky!” and an exclusive limited-edition “Stravinsky!” Toe on Egg poster dedicated to Julius Friedman. Tickets can be purchased through the Kentucky Center website at kentuckycenter.org/all-shows/firebird-gala. VT