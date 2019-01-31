The Speed Art Museum February Calendar

The Speed is now open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and also hosts the monthly After Hours Party every third Friday until 10 p.m. More information can be found at speedmuseum.org.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 1

Explore the Speed and engage in conversations during this one-hour Docent-guided tour focused on the highlights of our collection. Free with admission. For more information, visit our tours page.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 2

Art Lab

1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2

Visit Art Lab and enjoy an open art making studio where the only limitation is your own creativity! A variety of materials will be provided for you to use to make your vision a reality. Free with museum admission.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 3

Speed Cinema

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Directed by RaMell Ross

1 p.m. Feb. 3

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.



Speed Cinema

“Rafiki”

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu

3 p.m. Feb. 3



Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 6

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 7

Speed Cinema Special Screenings

hillbilly

Directed by Sally Rubin and Ashley York

6 p.m. Feb. 7

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 8

Speed Cinema

2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films

6 p.m. Feb. 8, Animated

1 p.m. Feb. 9, Live Action

3 p.m. Feb. 9, Animated

6 p.m. Feb. 9, Documentary, Part 1

3 p.mFeb. 10, Animated

6 p.m. Feb. 15, Live Action

3 p.m. Feb. 16, Live Action

6 p.m. Feb. 16, Documentary, Part 2

3 p.m. Feb. 17, Animated

Adult Workshops: Back to Basics: Pet Portraits

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Join the Speed this month to celebrate your favorite family member… your pet! Bring in a reference photo and they will work to capture the spirit of your pet through illustration techniques. All materials will be provided. Ages 16 and up. $10 for members / $20 for non-members.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 9

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Clock Creations

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Learn about the history of time keeping and how it intersects with family heirlooms and memory on a guided tour of Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock. Using these ideas, you’ll create your own clock decorated with a personalized design. Ages 6-12 years. A parent or guardian must also register for the workshop. $5 for members/ $10 for non-members.



Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 10

Art Lab

1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10

Visit Art Lab and enjoy an open art making studio where the only limitation is your own creativity! A variety of materials will be provided for you to use to make your vision a reality. Free with museum admission.



Speed Cinema – Owsley Free Sundays

Appalshop at 50

Evelyn Williams

Directed by Anne Lewis

1:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Free



Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10

Preschool Drop-In Tour: Texture Tour

2:15 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10

Enjoy this tactile tour that gives young learners an appropriate way to explore the museum environment through their sense of touch. Using a variety of props, this tour will help children match, sort and describe textures in artworks while developing their vocabulary. Bring your preschooler (ages 3-5) to the Speed Art Museum for a fun and educational tour designed specifically for early learners! A variety of different tours are available to appeal to your little one’s interests.

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.



Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 13

Speed Cinema

Harlan Jacobson’s Talk Cinema

All is True

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

7 p.m. Feb. 13





Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 14

After Hours at the Speed

5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15

Evening hours are back at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 p.m. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. February’s exciting events include:

5 to 7 p.m: Family Programming Activity! Education Court

5 to 10 p.m.: Awards season means it’s time for the Speedies! Explore the collection and decide who the night’s big winners will be with this Oscar-themed self-guided tour. Galleries

5:30 p.m.: Play matchmaker with art as you learn about the permanent collection with a Speed Dating Tour from Director of Education, Shannon Karol Meet in Gallery 1

6 to 9 p.m.: Strike a pose and capture the night with a Derby City Selfie Booth Grand Hall

6 to 8 p.m.: Learn one of the world’s most romantic dances with a performance and lessons from the Louisville Tango Society. Atrium

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Join Louisville’s premiere live karaoke group, Full Contact Karaoke, and serenade a loved one… or even a NOT-so-loved one. SIGN UP for your song slot now! Grand Hall

6 and 8 p.m.: Screening of the Oscar Nominated Live Action Short Films (tickets sold separately) Cinema

7 p.m.: Pianist Joey Thieman will perform love songs to serenade your strolls through the galleries. 1927 Grand Staircase

8 p.m: Play matchmaker with art as you learn about the permanent collection with a Speed Dating Tour from Director of Education, Shannon Karol Meet in Gallery 1

8:30 to 10 p.m.: Join Louisville, premiere live karaoke group, Full Contact Karaoke, and serenade a loved one… or even a NOT-so-loved one. SIGN UP for your song slot now! Grand Hall

9 p.m.: Pianist Joey Thieman and his accompanying Chamber Group will perform love songs to serenade your strolls through the galleries. 1927 Grand Staircase

– A special menu designed for After Hours by Wiltshire at the Speed

– Specialty cocktails from Early Times Whiskey

Youth Side-by-Side Workshop: Clock Creations

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Clock Creations Learn about the history of time keeping and how it intersects with family heirlooms and memory on a guided tour of Making Time: The Art of the Kentucky Tall Case Clock. Using these ideas, you’ll create your own clock decorated with a personalized design. Ages 6-12 years. A parent or guardian must also register for the workshop. $5 for members/$10 for non-members.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 15

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

Feb. 16 at 1 to 2 p.m.

Speed Cinema – Exhibition on Screen

Young Picasso

Directed by Phil Grabsky

1 p.m. Feb. 16

5 p.m. Feb. 17







Speed Cinema – Owsley Free Sunday

French Film Festival

Maigret and the St. Fiacre Case (Maigret et l’affaire Saint-Fiacre)

Directed by Jean Delannoy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Free



Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 17

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17

Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 17

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.

Patron Circle Coffee with a Curator: African Galleries with Kim Spence

10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20

Patron Circle members are invited to join Kim Spence, Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photography, for coffee followed by a curator-led tour of African Art. Space is limited and restricted to Patron Circle and International Benefactor Circle Members. For more information on the talk, or joining Patron Circle,





Speed Cinema

2019 Louisville Jewish Film Festival

The Cakemaker

Directed by Ofir Raul Grazier

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 21



Speed Cinema

What is Democracy?

Directed by Astra Taylor

6 p.m. Feb. 22

3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 23

3 p.m. Feb. 24

Speed Cinema – Owsley Free Sunday

French Film Festival and the Louisville Children’s Film Festival

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales (Le Grand Méchant Renard et Autres Contes)

Directed by Benjamin Renner and Patrick Imbert

1 p.m. Feb. 23 – Dubbed in English

1 p.m. Feb. 24 – In French with English subtitles

Free



Family Drop-In Tour

3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24

Explore the Speed’s collection on this interactive, hands-on tour designed for children and families. Best suited to children aged five to ten years. Free with admission.

General Membership Talk with Kim Spence on the Renovated African Galleries

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Members are invited to talk with Curator of Prints, Drawings and Photography Kim Spence about the updated African Galleries. Space is limited and restricted to Members of the Speed. For more information on the talk, or becoming a Member, please contact LaShana Avery at 502.634.2719.

Collection Highlights Drop-in Tour

1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at

