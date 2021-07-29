Singing in Summer

The Kentucky Opera is hosting a summer concert series throughout the city of Louisville

By Emily Renco

For years, the Kentucky Opera has brought astonishing performances for many throughout Louisville and the United States. This summer, during the month of August, the Kentucky Opera is proud to announce that they will host the Kentucky Opera Summer Concert Series, which will feature three different performances throughout the city of Louisville. Each of the concerts will be unique from one another and have its own target audience in hopes of having something for everyone to enjoy. We spoke to the Kentucky Opera’s Chief Revenue and Advancement Officer Phil Koester on what to expect and look forward to at the upcoming concerts. “We wanted to find a way to continue to connect with our audiences, even during a pandemic, and to bring concerts that fit everyone’s likings as well,” said Koester.

The Kentucky Opera will kick off its summer concert series with “Evenings of Note – Night at the Opera” on Aug. 14, presented and hosted by Oxmoor Farm. The concert will feature their normal concert repertoire, as well as songs from Kentucky. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the music.

Next, the Opera will head to Moonshine University on Aug. 21 and will be a concert geared toward young professionals. This concert will also double as a networking event featuring famous drinking songs from musical theater and opera, particularly suited for this unique setting in downtown Louisville. The Kentucky Opera chose Moonshine for not only having an amazing outdoor space but also being one that fosters education as they teach classes on distilled spirits.

Finally, the Opera will head to All Peoples, a Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Aug. 26 and will be an event for everyone in the family to enjoy. This outdoor concert under the sky and stars will feature notable performers and songs for everyone.

To give us a sneak peek for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, Koester mentioned, “Things to look forward to are that we are going to be back in the Brown Theatre where we will be hosting two operas. One is in February at the Brown Theatre, “Orfeo” by Christoph Willibald Gluck, which is a late Baroque early classical with famous melodies and a chorus in collaboration with the Louisville Ballet and Bourbon Baroque. It will have authentic style music of lush melodies, beautiful dancing and a great night at the Opera. The other one, “An American Dream,” which will be presented in April, is based on real-life stories from American history, particularly the 1940s during World War II.”

For more information about the concert series and upcoming 2021-2022 season of the Kentucky Opera and to purchase tickets visit kyopera.org.

Oxmoor Farm

Aug. 14, 2021

Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 7 p.m.

720 Oxmoor Avenue

Louisville, KY 40222

Moonshine University

Aug. 21, 2021

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; concert begins at 7 p.m.

801 S 8th St.

Louisville, KY 40203

All Peoples, a Unitarian Universalist Congregation

(formerly Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church)

Aug. 26, 2021

Doors open at 6 pm; performance begins at 7 p.m.

4936 Brownsboro Rd.

Louisville, KY 40222

Kentucky Opera

708 Magazine Street

Louisville, KY 40203

kyopera.org

502.584.4500