Say “Yes” to The Rest

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Styled by Emilie Haupt and Hayden Mitzlaff

Say “yes” to the dress and these gorgeous accessories we found at several area boutiques and you’re sure to love your big day.

Blue by Betsey Johnson Ever flats, available at Sher’s Bridal, $99

Blue by Betsey Johnson Livie Heels, available at Sher’s Bridal, $139

Mr. & Mrs. heart-shaped keepsake dish, available at Cartwheels Paper and Gifts, $14

Richard Designs rose gold drop pearl stud earrings, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $75

Richard Designs dangle hoop earrings, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $115

Magic Mirror CZ rose gold dangle earrings, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $81

Mr. & Mrs. Passport cases, available at Cartwheels Paper & Gifts, $25

The Wedding Planner, available at Cartwheels Paper & Gifts, $38

Richard Designs jeweled ivory belt, Bridal Suite of Louisville, $320

Richard Designs thin jeweled sash, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $275

Richard Designs flower applique jeweled sash, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $295

Richard Designs champagne and blush floral applique veil, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $320

Justin Alexander sheer lace gloves, available with ivory nude dress at Bridal Suite of Louisville, call for price

Richard Designs rose gold hair chain, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $165

Richard Designs pearl jeweled hair accessory, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $199

Richard Designs flower applique jeweled hair accessory, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, $299

Calla Blanche ivory nude dress, available at Sher’s Bridal, call for price

Justin Alexander ivory dress, available at Bridal Suite of Louisville, call for price

Cartwheels Papers & Gifts

3919 Chenoweth Square

facebook.com/cartwheelspapersandgifts

502.895.1800

Sher’s Bridal

309 Evergreen Road

shersbridalandformalwear.com

502.244.9493

Bridal Suite of Louisville

9948 Linn Station Road

thebridalsuiteoflouisville.com

502.244.2909