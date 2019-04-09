Save the Date for the Sound Beginnings Breakfast

On May 22, Heuser Hearing Institute will host the annual Sound Beginnings Breakfast with special guest, Myah Meredith. The support raised at this event helps give children who are deaf or hard of hearing in our community the gift of sound and language.

Myah Meredith is the youngest female to receive a cochlear implant in the Commonwealth at only one year of age. She was home-schooled until ninth grade when she entered LaRue County High School. There she scored 34 on her ACT with perfect scores on the reading and grammar sections. She graduated with honors and was salutatorian of the 2018 class. She is now a pre-veterinarian major at Eastern Kentucky University.

This is a free fundraising event, but registration is required. To register or for more information on how to become a sponsor or table host, contact Shannon Kisselbaugh, director of philanthropy, at 502.371.9939 or shannonk@thehearinginstitute.org.