Sassy Fox to Host Shop for a Cause

Join Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment on May 30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Shop for a Cause benefiting the Spondylitis Association of America. The store will have raffles and prizes, and 10 percent of the day’s sales will be donated to further research and awareness for Ankylosing Spondylitis and other forms of Spondyloarthritis.

Several years ago, owner Jessica Moreland was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an auto-immune inflammatory arthritis that causes pain and fusing of the joints mainly in the spine.

A.S. is more common than Rheumatoid Arthritis and Multiple Sclerosis, even though you’ve probably never heard of it. There is currently no cure.

Ankylosing spondylitis (pronounced ank-kih-low-sing spon-dill-eye-tiss), or AS, is a form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine, although other joints can become involved. It causes inflammation of the spinal joints (vertebrae) that can lead to severe, chronic pain and discomfort.

In more advanced cases, this inflammation can lead to ankylosis – new bone formation in the spine – causing sections of the spine to fuse in a fixed, immobile position.

AS can also cause inflammation, pain and stiffness in other areas of the body such as the shoulders, hips, ribs, heels and small joints of the hands and feet. Sometimes the eyes can become involved (known as iritis or uveitis), and – rarely – the lungs and heart can be affected.

The hallmark feature of ankylosing spondylitis is the involvement of the sacroiliac (SI) joints during the progression of the disease. The SI joints are located at the base of the spine, where the spine joins the pelvis.

Sassy Fox is raising money for the SAA to help with awareness and research. For more information about the disease visit spondylitis.org/Ankylosing-Spondylitis. For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/sassyfoxconsignment.