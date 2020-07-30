Ready, Set, Go! Bourbon Experience Opens at the Frazier History Museum

Calling all bourbon buffs to this unique new experience



By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by the Frazier History Museum



The Frazier History Museum is now offering their new Ready, Set, Go! Bourbon Experience in the museum’s private bar.

Having the event in the museum’s bar ensures safe social distancing can occur alongside a fantastic experience talking about and tasting various kinds of bourbon. The experience includes a multi-brand bourbon tasting, museum admission, access to all exhibits and an exclusive Frazier Bourbon Aroma Kit.

Guests can take a tour through the Bottle Hall, which includes every bottle of bourbon currently being produced in Kentucky, count how many of the bourbons they’ve tried and take a picture with their #MyBourbonNumberIs sign.

The Frazier History Museum is the official start of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, so you can get a $4 coupon for Ready, Set, Go! Bourbon Experience if you book a tour or tasting at one of their partner distilleries, Kentucky Peerless Distilling and Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. Book tours or tastings in advance as tours usually sell out.

The Ready, Set, Go! Bourbon Experience is offered every Thursday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts one hour. Tickets are $39 and can be bought online at fraziermuseum.org/bourbon-experience.

The Frazier History Museum currently has ten exhibits available, including “The Spirit of Kentucky” and new “Pappy Van Winkle: The Van Winkle Family Collection.”

”The Pappy Van Winkle: The Van Winkle Family Collection” exhibit celebrates the life of Julian “Pappy” Van Winkle and his family by displaying bottles of bourbon, figurine decanters and original photographs.

“The Spirit of Kentucky” shows the history, craft and culture of bourbon whiskey in Kentucky through a covered bridge-style path on the third floor of the museum. With Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls footage projected onto the walls of the path, it truly feels like you’ve left the museum and entered into an alternate space.

An interactive experience, guests can see which distilleries closed during the prohibition, watch videos of the Paleozoic era and participate in the rubbing station by creating crayon-on-paper rubbings of Derby-winning thoroughbreds.

The Frazier History Museum launched its Coronavirus Capsule online through a partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools, The University of Louisville Archives and Special Collections and the public on March 30. The capsule is full of written words, videos, photos, artwork and class projects that show how people are feeling during this unprecedented time. Anyone can submit their work through fraziermuseum.org/coronavirus-capsule-guidelines or view the capsule at fraziermuseum.org/coronaviruscapsule.

The Frazier History Museum has opened the Frazier Virtual Museum online through their website and their Virtual Frazier Magazine, which comes out every Monday through email. Subscribe to the newsletter to stay in the know about all the exhibits and events happening at the museum; you can subscribe online at fraziermuseum.org/subscribe.

Located at:

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St

Louisville, Kentucky 40202

fraziermuseum.org

502.753.1699