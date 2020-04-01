

Making an impact with Down Syndrome of Louisville

Photos by Tim Valentino

It began as the first Early Intervention Education program in Kentucky for children with Down Syndrome. Today, it serves individuals of all ages and has changed the lives of thousands. Down Syndrome of Louisville serves a total of 18 counties in Kentucky and Indiana, providing support services, educational and social programs, career solutions and so much more. In the coming years, the nonprofit hopes to affect change for similar organizations and set others up for success.

To learn more about Down Syndrome of Louisville and its goals, we spoke with Development Director Nicole Volz.

How many people benefit from the work of Down Syndrome of Louisville annually?

“There are about 1,000 individuals in the Kentuckiana area who have Down syndrome. We service 18 counties in Kentucky and Indiana, and we also offer support to smaller Down syndrome organizations in the rural areas around us. At our campus, we serve about 100 people each day. Our Lifelong Learning Center is the only one of its kind in the world, and people have moved across the country to utilize our services.

“We begin serving members as soon as you get the diagnosis all the way through the entire lifespan of someone with Down syndrome,” Volz adds. “Our youngest member hasn’t been born yet, and our oldest member we serve on a regular basis is 62 years old.”

Your two annual fundraisers, the Down with Derby Fashion Show and the Gallop Gala, will be taking place later this year. What should guests know about the events?

“The fashion show will take place after (the rescheduled) Derby this year, so we’ll get to show off fall and winter looks. It’s a really fun event that means a whole lot to our members, and it also showcases some of the unique boutiques we have in town.

“The gala will be held prior to Derby, and this year’s theme is ‘The Race is On.’ We’re making TikTok videos and other fun things with our members and their families. The phrase we’re using with ‘The Race is On’ is ‘I’m racing toward…’ and it’s about whatever you personally are racing toward. I have a sister with Down syndrome, so it’s a cause that’s very close to my heart, and I’m racing toward inclusion and education. We’re just going to keep racing until we get to the event. I’m looking at it as an opportunity for us to fundraise and share our stories with those in the community and find out what they’re racing toward.”

What can the community do to show their support at this time?

“Obviously, it’s a stressful and challenging time for anyone, not just nonprofits. ‘Uncertainty’ seems to be the keyword that keeps coming up for everybody. For us, we (still) hope to grow. Right now, it costs a little over $1 million to run our 47 programs and services that we offer. The majority of that money comes from our fundraising efforts. We are somewhat unique in that the majority of our funds come from fundraising and not state-sponsored grants. We do receive those, but they are not the bulk of our earnings. We’re hoping with this short-term sponsoring, we can raise money to host our events.

“Right now, we’re doing a short-term sponsoring opportunity where people can sponsor a day at Down Syndrome of Louisville. Hop on the website, click on the link, set up a fundraising page and sponsor a page for us. Sponsoring a day costs about $3,000, so that’s what we’re asking for. If we can get that, we can raise money and hold our events, which gives us the opportunity to grow.

What are the long-term goals for Down Syndrome of Louisville?

“One of our goals as an organization is to start writing down our processes and policies. Because we’ve been doing this for over 30 years, we’ve seen what works and we want to share that with other Down syndrome organizations. It’s going to be vital to have educational materials – how to structure a classroom, what class sizes work, which food items work and how best to respond to things.

“I often say, ‘We’re not trying to fix anything.’ We’re just trying to enhance the lives of individuals. And if you’ve ever interacted with someone with Down syndrome, you know that your life is enhanced in the process. With medical advances, our members can live longer and more fulfilling lives, but with that comes new challenges. We’re focused on advocacy and making sure they have equal employment opportunities, access to higher education and more inclusive work environments.”

How else can the community get involved?

“Because we serve such a large group of members, there are several ways people can get involved. If you’re not in a place to give financially, come in and volunteer. We have a campus in Indiana as well as our campus in Louisville and our Lifelong Learning Center. It’s a really fun and unique environment, and I encourage anyone to come in and take a tour.” V

To learn more, visit downsyndromeoflouisville.org or call 502.495.5088.