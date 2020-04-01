Publishers Note



“This is not about going back. This is about life being ahead of you and you run at it! Because you never know how far you can run unless you run.”

–Penny Chenery

Owner of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat

This quote from Penny Chenery reminds us that we don’t know what we’re capable of until we try. In the days before we sent this issue to print, the COVID-19 outbreak began to take its toll on Louisville. Major gatherings were canceled or postponed, including the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Derby Festival’s many events. Bars and restaurants were forced to close, and the local businesses we have come to rely on had to shut their doors.

At this time, we urge you to help support Louisville’s local businesses by contributing in any way that you can, via online donations, gift card purchases, maintaining any subscriptions you currently have that are financially feasible and continuing to support our local publications that strive to deliver current and enlightening content for the greater good of our community.

Thankfully, The Voice is here for you as we have been the past 70 years and will continue to publish the magazine you all enjoy. If you are unable to pick up a physical copy of The Voice for the foreseeable future, the online version and website are always available to you at voice-tribune.com, where we will continue to post up-to-date information, photos and content that you have come to know, love and depend on.

Because we can all use some distraction, our team is happy to deliver the April issue – full of stories from inspiring locals. Two such individuals are Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown, who are preservationists at heart and you can learn more about that in our feature on Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm. They definitely know how to take on a project and find out how far they can run with it. Creative, classic and innovative, this dynamic duo understands art and the importance of great design. Working closely with Bittners design group was an essential part of the visual success of this new culinary treasure that will be a destination you have to check out soon!

In this issue, you’ll find a preview of the Frazier History Museum’s upcoming exhibition “What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now.” In the Occasions section, you’ll find our exclusive coverage of Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Family Scholar House and the Speed Art Museum Ball. And Down Syndrome of Louisville, a profoundly important cause, shared information about their organization and its long-term goals.

As we navigate the coming months, we want you to continue reaching out to us for coverage – let us cover your (future) events, promote your businesses and give us the opportunity to tell your stories. After all, it is your voice we want to hear.

Janice