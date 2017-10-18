How to Prepare for the Breeders’ Cup

By Mariah Kline

In 2018, the Breeders’ Cup is returning to Louisville for two exciting days of racing at Churchill Downs. This race hasn’t taken place here since 2011 so it’s time to get hyped and prepare for what will be one of the most exciting weekends of the year. This week, I’ve broken down how you can prepare for next year’s race and what to expect when this highly regarded racing event returns to our great city.

Get the word out

Call your friends from out of town and make sure they’ve marked their calendars so you can start planning your weekend, whether you’re going to the race or just want to celebrate its return at one of the many parties that will be going down. For those who were wondering, this race is different from the Derby because of how many international horses compete. Therefore, the crowd is going to be even more eclectic and fun (believe it or not).

Be on the lookout for next year’s parties

The J Wagner Group is known for producing some fantastic events for Derby and other events throughout the year, and the 2018 Breeders’ Cup will be no different. For this year’s race in California they’re bringing Jocktails to Del Mar Plaza. While Wagner can’t wait to bring some Southern hospitality to the Golden State, he’s even more excited for next year. “I am really looking forward to the Breeders’ Cup being back in my hometown and setting the bar high for 2018.”

Start saving for 2018 tickets

Tickets for the Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs won’t go on sale until the spring, which leaves you plenty of time to save your pennies. Suites, boxes and general admission to the infield will be available so start thinking about how you want to experience the weekend. Go to breederscup.com/future-host-sites to get on the newsletter so you’ll be the first to know when tickets are going on sale.

Start shopping for your hat

Fashionable headgear is just as important for this fall race, but since the weather will be much colder, it’s important to plan accordingly. “It’s best to wear a winter hat or fascinator made out of wool, velour or fur felt,” Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel tells me. ”Embellishments like flowers look lovely in a velvet or wool in coordinating shades to match your outfit. Typically you don’t see a lot of bright colored feathers and super large hats like the Derby. This is an opportunity to think more elegance than extravagance.”

Watch the race and place your bets

This year’s Breeders’ Cup Championship will be broadcast on NBC Sports as well as Facebook Live on Friday and Saturday, so invite friends over to watch or head to your favorite local sports bar. There’s no better way to acquaint yourself with the race and prep for next year than to watch it live. Go to breederscup.com/races/watch for the full schedule. Then, head to twinspires.com to place your bets and learn everything you need to know about the qualifying horses. Happy betting!